Indian Railways has boosted fertiliser movement, with loading increasing by 11.7% to 17,168 rakes this year. This prioritised transport ensures timely supply for farmers, supporting the agricultural sector and national food security.

Boosting Fertiliser Supply for Farmers

Indian Railways is ensuring smooth and timely movement of fertilisers across the country. This year, fertiliser loading reached 17,168 rakes till 30 November. This is an increase of 11.7% compared to last year's 15,369 rakes during the same period.

Agriculture is the backbone of India's economy. Farmers need fertilisers on time for sowing and harvesting. Keeping this in mind, Indian Railways has given priority to fertiliser and foodgrain trains. This has ensured an uninterrupted supply to states across the country.

By strengthening essential freight services, Railways is helping millions of farmers. It is also supporting rural livelihoods, food security, and overall economic stability. This performance highlights Indian Railways' commitment to nation-building and its key role in supporting India's agricultural supply chain.

Strengthening the Agricultural Supply Chain

Indian Railways plays a crucial role in ensuring the timely availability of fertilisers across the country by providing reliable, large-scale and efficient transportation. Through prioritised movement of fertiliser rakes, Railways helps maintain uninterrupted supplies to farmers, enabling them to carry out agricultural activities without delay.

This timely delivery supports higher crop productivity, stabilises farm incomes and strengthens food security. Rail transport reduces carbon emissions, decongests highways, and offers a greener and more reliable logistics solution.

Railways Reports Record Safety Achievements

Meanwhile, Railways has reached "record highs" in terms of safety with annual consequential train accidents dropping sharply from an average of 171 per year during 2004-14 to just 11 so far in 2025-26, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Lok Sabha on Friday.

He said that the safety and security of passengers is accorded high priority on Indian Railways. Any unusual incident is thoroughly investigated by the Railway Administration.

Wherever any reason other than a technical reason is suspected, the help of State Police is taken. In some cases, the guidance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also sought.

However, the primary means of investigation is through the State Police. (ANI)