    Railway timetable change: Timings of 20 Kerala trains revised, 34 trains to gain speed

    The Southern Railway has revised the arrival and departure timings of some of the train services with effect from October 1 (Sunday). Check out the new timings here.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 1, 2023, 11:50 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Southern Railway has revised the arrival and departure timings of some of the train services with effect from October 1 (Sunday). 34 trains, including express, mail, and MEMU services, will run at a faster pace. The service of 8 trains has been extended by the Indian Railways. Stops issued on a trial basis will likewise take effect as of right now.

    Revised timings are as follows:

    1. Ernakulam - Thiruvananthapuram Vanchinad Express will depart at 05.05 am

    2. Kollam - Chennai Egmore train will depart at 02.50 pm.

    3.  Ernakulam - Karaikal Express will depart at 10.25 am.

    4. Shoranur-Kannur MEMU Express will depart at 5 pm.

    5. Shoranur-Ernakulam MEMU will depart ar 4.30 am.

    6. Ernakulam-Alappuzha MEMU will depart at 7.50 am

    7. Ernakulam-Kayamkulam MEMU will depart at 6.05 pm

    8. Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU will depart at 9.05 pm.

    9. Kollam-Kottayam MEMU will depart at 2.40 pm.

    10. Kayamkulam-Ernakulam MEMU will depart at 3.20 pm.

    There is also a change in the arrival time of the trains:

    1. Thiruvananthapuram- Kannur Janasatabdi will arrive at 12.50 pm

    2. Ernakulam- Thiruvananthapuram Vanchinad will arrive at 10.00 pm

    3. Alappuzha- Kannur Executive will arrive at 12.30 pm

    4. Mangaluru- Kozhikode Express will arrive at 10.25 am

    5. Chennai- Kollam Ananthapuram train will arrive at 11.15 am.

    6. Pune- Kanyakumari Express will arrive at 11.50 am. 

    7. Madurai- Thiruvananthapuram Amrita Express will arrive at 04.45 am

    8. Mangaluru- Thiruvananthapuram train will arrive at 09 am

    9. Bengaluru- Kochuveli Express will arrive at 9.55 am

    10. Guruvayoor- Thiruvananthapuram Intercity will arrive at 09.45 am.
     

