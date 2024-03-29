Railway Minister shares video of 'Bharat’s first ballastless track for Bullet train' (WATCH)

Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video of India's first ballastless track system being developed for the bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Notably, this is for the first time, the J-slab ballastless track system is being used in India.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a video of India's first ballastless track system being developed for the bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The minister stated that the Bullet Train, which has a 320 kmph speed barrier, has made significant progress. Vaishnaw claims that 153 km of viaducts and 295.5 km of piers have already been completed.

Sharing a video, Ashwini Vaishnaw wrote, "Bharat's first ballastless track for Bullet Train. 320 kmph speed threshold, 153 km of viaduct completed, 295.5 km of pier work completed. More to come in Modi 3.0".

Ballastless track, often known as "slab track," is becoming more and more common for high-speed lines in several nations. Notably, India is using the J-slab ballastless track technology for the first time. The novel track system consists of precast track slabs with rails and fastening mechanisms carefully placed.



This slab is supported by the roughly 300 mm-thick RC track bed, which is built in situ (at the site) for separate UP and Down track lines on the viaduct top. Assuring stability, the RC track bed has a width of 2420 mm, according to National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).

"The idea of integrating economies must be considered while examining the bullet train project. The economies of Mumbai, Thane, Vapi, Baroda, Surat, Anand, and Ahmedabad—the first corridor being built by Indian Railways—will merge into a single economy. In order for you to finish your business in Mumbai, have breakfast in Surat, and return to your family in the evening," he added.

The anticipated cost comes to Rs 1.08 lakh crore, of which Rs 10,000 crore is pledged by the Centre and Rs 5,000 crore each by Gujarat and Maharashtra. The remaining funds will be obtained at a minimum interest rate of 0.1% through a loan from Japan.

