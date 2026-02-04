Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri condemned Rahul Gandhi for calling BJP's Ravneet Singh Bittu a 'traitor.' Puri stated the remark crosses all civility and is a slur on the entire Sikh community, given Bittu's ancestry and Sikh patriotism.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Sardar Ravneet Singh Bittu, saying that calling him a "traitor" crosses all boundaries of civility, decency, and dignity.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Puri Condemns 'Traitor' Remark

In a post on X, he said that such a comment is unjust for a Sikh leader for merely choosing the BJP's ideologies, and whose ancestors were slaughtered by terrorists themselves. "The way Rahul Gandhi has addressed parliamentarian and respected Sikh leader Sardar Ravneet Singh Bittu, as a 'Traitor' crosses all boundaries of civility, decency and dignity. It is entirely possible that he holds a deep grudge against Bittu for choosing the policies of Vikas espoused by the Modi Govt over the directionless Congress. But, that cannot ever justify such a slur against a proud Sikh whose own grandfather was slain by terrorists..." Puri wrote on X.

He further affirmed that calling Ravneet Singh Bittu a traitor is an insult to the entire Sikh community. "Calling someone a 'traitor friend' means he has betrayed his country. While Gandhi may have many friends who are traitors, Bittu is certainly not one of them. Calling a distinguished Sikh a traitor without any basis is a slur on the entire Sikh community..." he added.

'An Insult to Sikh Sacrifices'

The Union Minister recalled the courage, patriotism, and sacrifices of the Guru Sahibs and Sahibzaade to protect the nation, highlighting the message of peace and love for the motherland that Sikhs teach and preach. Puri further criticised the Lok Sabha LoP, stating that his remarks were derogatory and an insult to all the brave Sikh leaders. "He should have known about the sacrifices made by our Guru Sahibs and our Sahibzaade to protect the Hindu faith before making such disrespectful remarks. He should've known about the love for the land Sikhism teaches every Sikh, and the valour with which Sikhs serve in the armed forces in large numbers to protect the sovereignty of Mother India before calling a disciple of Guru Sahibs a 'traitor'..." he stated.

"His comment is a slur on every Sikh. It is an insult to the contributions made by Sikhs in every sphere. It is a slur on our faith and our love for the motherland. It is a slur on the sacrifice of Bittu Ji's grandfather and former Punjab CM, Sardar Beant Singh. Let us also not forget the desecration of the Golden Temple in 1984 with the same mindset," he added.

The Incident in Parliament

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi had referred to Ravneet Bittu as a "traitor" as he passed by the protesting Congress MPs at Makar Dwar of the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi's jibe came as Raveent Bittu quit Congress and switched to the BJP in 2024.

Gandhi said, "Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face." The Congress leader offered to shake his hands, saying, "Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don't worry, you will come back (to Congress)." The Union MoS refused to shake hands and called Rahul, "Desh ke dushman (enemy of the state)". (ANI)