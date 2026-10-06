Delhi Police will not remove Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from their protest site at Akashvani Bhawan overnight. Police are negotiating for their voluntary departure, citing traffic disruptions across New Delhi.

The Delhi Police will not remove Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Akashvani Bhawan for the time being, as they stage a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, according to police sources. As per sources, there are currently no plans to remove the protesters during the night. Delhi Police has stepped up security arrangements in view of the protest. The police remain on alert as the protest is likely to continue through the night.

According to Delhi Police sources, talks are underway with Rahul, urging him to leave voluntarily, as the police say the protest is disrupting traffic across New Delhi. Earlier today, Delhi Police detained several Youth Congress and NSUI leaders, including IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, outside Akashvani Bhawan.

PIB Debunks Misleading Claims

Meanwhile, the Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked the posts claiming that the Union Home Ministry has reached out to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who are staging a dharna at Akashvani Bhawan. Certain social media pages claimed that the ministry approached the Congress leaders to end the impasse, but the Congress leaders have communicated to the officials that they will continue with their protest till they are allowed to meet the Election Commissioners amid a row over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. “Do not fall for misleading claims or unverified information. Rely only on verified sources,” PIB Fact Check posted on X.

Protest Part of 'Save Democracy' Campaign

Congress leaders staged a sit-in protest at Akashvani Bhawan after the leaders of several INDIA bloc parties were stopped during a march to the Nirvachan Sadan. The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy" campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the ECI. (ANI)