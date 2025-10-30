BJP leaders hit back at Rahul Gandhi for his 'dance' jibe at PM Modi, calling his remarks 'arrogant'. The party has lodged a complaint with the Bihar CEO, terming the comments 'derogatory' and demanding a public apology from the Congress MP.

Launching a scathing attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his "dance" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Annapurna Devi said on Thursday that the people will never support "arrogant" statements made by the latter. "Whenever Rahul Gandhi goes to other countries, he insults India... People will never support his arrogant statements. The people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to such statements," the Union Minister told ANI.

BJP Minister Slams 'New Culture of Remarks'

Drawing contrasts with the respectful style of past leaders like Morarji Desai and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Odisha Minister Suresh Pujari accused Rahul Gandhi of starting "a new culture of remarks" and claimed that with age, his political maturity seems to be declining. "One should consider their words before uttering them in politics. I used to hear the speeches of Morarji Desai - and he used to refer to Indira Gandhi as 'Indira Behen Ji' while criticizing her. Whenever Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to criticise someone, he used respectful vocabulary that even the person being criticised would want to hear again and again. Now Congress has started a new culture of remarks and this is being led by Rahul Gandhi... He has forgotten the values in every sector... With the increasing age, his maturity is decreasing," Pujari said.

Rahul Gandhi's 'Dance' Jibe at PM Modi

Earlier on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he would 'do anything for votes'. The Congress leader said, "He (PM Modi) just wants your vote. If you ask him to do a drama for votes, he will. You can make him do anything. If you tell Narendra Modi to dance, he will dance."

BJP Files Complaint with Election Body

Meanwhile, the BJP lodged a complaint to the Bihar Chief Election Officer (CEO) against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his "dance" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The complaint stated that Rahul Gandhi made "Highly derogatory, indecent, and personal remarks" against PM Modi during his election rally held in Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga on October 29. It asked the poll body to issue a show-cause notice to the Congress MP and direct him to tender an unconditional public apology. (ANI)