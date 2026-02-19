Rahul Gandhi extended greetings for Ramzan, which begins on February 19, 2026, after the moon was sighted. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali confirmed the date and urged prayers within mosques. The Telangana govt has allowed early leave for Muslim staff.

Congress Leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, extended greetings on the occasion of Ramzan on Wednesday, wishing that this pious month bring peace and prosperity. On X, Gandhi wrote," Ramzan Mubarak! May this pious month bring peace, prosperity and good health to everyone."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Moon Sighting Confirmed, Ramzan Begins Wednesday

The crescent moon marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan has been sighted, and the first roza will be observed tomorrow. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, Qazi-e-Shahr and President of the Markazi Chand Committee, Farangi Mahal, Lucknow, has announced that the moon for the holy month of Ramzan has been sighted on Tuesday. Accordingly, the first day of Ramzan will be observed on Wednesday, February 19.

Speaking to ANI, the Lucknow Eidgah Imam extended greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of the commencement of the holy month."It has been announced by the Moon Committee that the moon has been sighted in different parts of the country today. Based on this, it is announced that tomorrow, February 19, 2026, will be the first Roza," Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali said.

Appeal to Pray Within Mosques

He also appealed to people to offer prayers within the mosque premises. "Namaz should be offered only inside mosques. Namaz should not be offered on the streets. I appeal to everyone to offer Namaz inside the mosque only," he added.

Ramzan is observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community. During this period, devotees fast from dawn to sunset and engage in increased spiritual activities, including special nightly prayers.

Telangana Govt Allows Early Leave for Muslim Employees

Meanwhile, the Telangana government earlier issued an order permitting Muslim government employees to leave offices and schools at 4:00 PM during the holy month of Ramzan.

According to Memo No. 677/Poll.B/26 dated February 17, 2026, the facility has been granted to Muslim government employees, teachers, contract and outsourcing staff, employees of Boards and Corporations, as well as Public Sector employees in the State.

The early departure provision is intended to enable employees observing the fast to return home in time to break their fast at sunset and perform religious duties. The order applies across various departments and institutions in Telangana.

The holy month of Ramzan, which begins on February 19 this year, is expected to last approximately 29 to 30 days, depending on the sighting of the moon. (ANI)