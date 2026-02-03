BJP MP Nishikant Dubey accuses Rahul Gandhi of trying to divide India on George Soros's bidding. The comments came after eight opposition MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour and disrupting the House.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday trained guns on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of attempting to "divide India into pieces like Pakistan and Bangladesh" on the bidding of billionaire George Soros. In a post on X, Nishikant Dubey said, "Read history. On Soros's bidding, Rahul Gandhi wants to divide India into pieces like Pakistan, Bangladesh." इतिहास पढ़िए,सोरोस के इशारों पर राहुल गांधी जी भारत को पाकिस्तान,बांग्लादेश की तरह टुकड़ों में बाँटना चाहते हैं https://t.co/GASbtsrpab — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) February 3, 2026

MP Suspensions and 'Unruly Behaviour'

His remarks came after the suspension of eight Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the session for unruly behaviour. "More MPs should have been suspended. This is not a place for hooliganism. They are all 'gundas'. They jumped on the table of the Secretariat and tried to threaten them. They were throwing papers at the Speaker. LoP Rahul Gandhi said that I will speak according to my wish. The Parliament functions according to the Speaker," Dubey told reporters here.

He further referenced the Army Act of 1954, "The Army Act 1954 says that no General can write a book when he is in the Chair. You need permission from the Government of India (GoI) to write any book."

Meanwhile, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary defended the suspensions, calling them the "right decision". "It was the right decision to suspend Congress MPs from the Lok Sabha. There was no change in Rahul Gandhi's behaviour despite Speaker Om Birla making it clear that the House will function in accordance with the rules and orders. Rahul Gandhi does not care about the nation's interests, and due to his behaviour, someone is hurling papers at the chair and due to which the first time MPs like me had to suffer a lot," she said.

Events Leading to Suspension

Eight opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday for the remainder of the budget session for violating rules and "throwing papers on the chair" following uproar in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's insistence on mentioning a specific reference to the 2020 standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

The House, which witnessed two adjournments earlier in the day, resumed proceedings at 3 pm. Rahul Gandhi stated that he would not quote from any magazine article or unpublished memoir of former Army Chief General MM Naravane, but would instead make remarks on Chinese actions during the Kailash Range standoff and the government's response.

The government, however, maintained that Rahul Gandhi could not quote from an unpublished memoir or a magazine article based on it. The Chair directed him to resume his speech on the motion of thanks to the President's Address and adhere to the ruling already given.

As Rahul Gandhi continued to press his point, the Chair called upon other members to speak on the motion of thanks. Opposition members resorted to sloganeering, which intensified after a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member began his speech. Amid the uproar, some members were seen throwing papers, forcing the House to adjourn.

When the House resumed its proceedings, BJP member Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair, named eight opposition members. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the motion for suspension of the eight members for the remainder of the budget session for "violating rules and throwing papers on the chair." The motion was adopted by the House amid protests from the opposition members.

The suspended MPs include Congress members Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Dean Kuriakose, as well as CPI(M) MP S Venkatesan.

The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments on Monday as well over the stalemate surrounding Rahul Gandhi's attempts to make references to the magazine article. (ANI)