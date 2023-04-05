Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad for first time since disqualification; KPCC to organize grand reception

    KPCC president K Sudhakaran informed that party members from Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts will participate in the rally.

    Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad for first time after disqualification; KPCC to organize grand reception anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

    Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad, the constituency he represented, for the first time after being disqualified from the Parliament. Gandhi is scheduled to reach Wayanad on April 11. 

    Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has decided to give Gandhi a grand welcome by organizing a huge rally on that day. KPCC president K Sudhakaran informed that party members from Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts will participate in the rally.

    From April 10th, a postcard campaign will be organized under the leadership of nutritional organizations/cells with the help of the public questioning Modi's actions.

    Jai Bharat Satyagraha will be organized from April 10 to 25 under the leadership of constituency Congress committees.

    A district-level Jai Bharat Satyagraha will be organized from April 26 to May 10 at the district headquarters. A state-wide Jai Bharat Satyagraha will be held between May 11 and 25 centred on Kochi. AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to attend.

    Rahul Gandhi had been sentenced to two years in jail for 2019 comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname at an election rally. BJP leader Purnesh Modi filed a defamation lawsuit against him because of statements  Gandhi made at an election rally in the state of Karnataka, "Why do all these thieves have Modi as their surname? Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi," he said.

    Meanwhile, on Monday, Rahul Gandhi moved a Surat court against his conviction in the defamation case and said that he was “treated harshly at the stage of determination of sentence taking into account his position as Member of Parliament” and that the maximum sentence has caused him “irreparable loss”.

    “Not only is the excessive sentence contrary to the law on the subject but is also unwarranted in the present case which has overriding political overtones,” the appeal said.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep gets threat letters amid speculations about his BJP entry, case filed AJR

    Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep gets threat letters amid speculations about his BJP entry, case filed

    Attappadi Madhu lynching case: Court sentences 13 accused to seven years rigorous imprisonment anr

    Kerala Lynching Case: Court sentences 13 accused to 7 years rigorous imprisonment

    Supreme Court lifts Centre's ban on MediaOne, rejects MHA's 'national security' argument AJR

    Supreme Court lifts Centre's ban on MediaOne, rejects MHA's 'national security' argument

    AAP ke corrupt chor, machaye shor': BJP targets Kejriwal govt, launches new poster attack AJR

    'AAP ke corrupt chor, machaye shor': BJP targets Kejriwal govt, launches new poster attack

    China pricks India again; Indian journalists told to leave Beijing

    China pricks India again; Indian journalists told to leave Beijing

    Recent Stories

    Tesla launches GigaBier in cybertruck style design Check price availability and other details gcw

    Tesla launches GigaBier in cybertruck-style design; Check price, availability and other details

    IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Should Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan be blamed for Delhi Capitals failure against Gujarat Titans? Ajit Agarkar comments-ayh

    IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Should Shaw, Sarfaraz be blamed for Delhi's failure against Gujarat? Agarkar comments

    Maruti Suzuki breaks silence after Alto K10 and WagonR score poor in crash tests

    Maruti Suzuki breaks silence after Alto K10 and WagonR score poor in crash tests

    Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep gets threat letters amid speculations about his BJP entry, case filed AJR

    Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep gets threat letters amid speculations about his BJP entry, case filed

    IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Hardik Pandya hails Sai Sudharsan post-Gujarat Titans triumph over Delhi Capitals-ayh

    IPL 2023, DC vs GT: Hardik Pandya hails Sai Sudharsan post-Gujarat Titans' triumph over Delhi Capitals

    Recent Videos

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon