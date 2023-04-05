Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad for first time since disqualification; KPCC to organize grand reception

KPCC president K Sudhakaran informed that party members from Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts will participate in the rally.

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Wayanad, the constituency he represented, for the first time after being disqualified from the Parliament. Gandhi is scheduled to reach Wayanad on April 11.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has decided to give Gandhi a grand welcome by organizing a huge rally on that day. KPCC president K Sudhakaran informed that party members from Wayanad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur districts will participate in the rally.

From April 10th, a postcard campaign will be organized under the leadership of nutritional organizations/cells with the help of the public questioning Modi's actions.

Jai Bharat Satyagraha will be organized from April 10 to 25 under the leadership of constituency Congress committees.

A district-level Jai Bharat Satyagraha will be organized from April 26 to May 10 at the district headquarters. A state-wide Jai Bharat Satyagraha will be held between May 11 and 25 centred on Kochi. AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to attend.

Rahul Gandhi had been sentenced to two years in jail for 2019 comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname at an election rally. BJP leader Purnesh Modi filed a defamation lawsuit against him because of statements Gandhi made at an election rally in the state of Karnataka, "Why do all these thieves have Modi as their surname? Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi," he said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Rahul Gandhi moved a Surat court against his conviction in the defamation case and said that he was “treated harshly at the stage of determination of sentence taking into account his position as Member of Parliament” and that the maximum sentence has caused him “irreparable loss”.

“Not only is the excessive sentence contrary to the law on the subject but is also unwarranted in the present case which has overriding political overtones,” the appeal said.