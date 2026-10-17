Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Marco Rubio’s India visit have sparked a fresh political clash. A sharp counter from the BJP camp has revived memories of a controversial diplomatic episode from the UPA years.

Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a fresh attack on the Centre over the upcoming India visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, claiming that officials in the Ministry of External Affairs appeared confused about the purpose and nature of the tour. His remarks quickly triggered a political response, with social media personality Vishal Pandey drawing attention to a controversial diplomatic episode from the Congress-led UPA era.

Posting on X, the Leader of Opposition questioned the government's handling of Rubio’s visit. He wrote that Rubio had summoned a staff member to Mumbai and suggested that officials in the foreign ministry seemed unsure about what was unfolding. Rahul also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he could explain the situation himself if needed.

According to information shared by the US State Department, Rubio is scheduled to visit India and Uzbekistan from October 17 to October 22. During the India leg of his trip, he will travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar. Meetings with senior Indian government representatives are planned as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral strategic ties.

The discussions are expected to cover regional and global developments as well as cooperation in the energy sector. Rubio is also slated to meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Mumbai as part of the diplomatic engagements planned during the visit.

Focus On Trade, Investment And Strategic Cooperation

A day earlier, US envoy Sergio Gor described the visit as largely business-focused. He said talks would place significant emphasis on trade, energy collaboration, technology partnerships and new investment opportunities between the two countries.

The envoy also indicated that Rubio would interact with business leaders during the trip as both nations look to deepen economic engagement and encourage greater commercial investment. This marks Rubio’s second visit to India this year. He previously travelled to the country between May 23 and May 26.

Gor additionally highlighted expanding cooperation between India and the United States in sectors such as defence, information technology and healthcare. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had recently held discussions as both countries continued to engage on a range of issues.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata marking 250 years of American independence, Gor said India remains a highly important partner for the United States.

Rahul Gandhi’s comments on the visit prompted an immediate rebuttal from Vishal Pandey. Referring to events from 2013, he recalled that then External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid had hosted a private working lunch for Pakistan’s Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf at Jaipur’s Rambagh Palace Hotel.

Vishal Pandey pointed out that Ashraf had travelled to India on what was described as a short private visit to offer prayers at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. As part of diplomatic protocol, the lunch was organized in Jaipur.

The event had attracted criticism at the time because it took place only weeks after tensions escalated along the Line of Control following a January 2013 attack on Indian soldiers, an incident that had severely strained relations between India and Pakistan.