Rahul Gandhi accused CEC Gyanesh Kumar of enabling vote theft in recent elections and demanded his removal and imprisonment during a massive INDIA bloc protest rally in New Delhi, highlighting concerns over EVMs and electoral roll integrity.

Rahul Gandhi Targets CEC Gyanesh Kumar

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar would be removed from his post and jailed, while accusing him of facilitating alleged vote theft in the country. Addressing the INDIA bloc’s mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, Rahul Gandhi asserted that action would be taken against the CEC and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would not have reached their respective positions without him.

“Listen to me. What I say always turns out to be true, doesn’t it? I am telling every citizen and every youth of India: Gyanesh Kumar will be removed from the post of Chief Election Commissioner. Gyanesh Kumar will go to jail. Without Gyanesh Kumar, neither Narendra Modi would have become Prime Minister nor Amit Shah would have become Home Minister,” he said.

Concerns Over Economic Issues and Electoral Integrity

Rahul Gandhi also raised concerns over issues facing farmers, youth and labourers, alleging that they were being denied their rights and that the country’s wealth was concentrated in the hands of a few people. "The farmer is not getting his rights. The youth are not getting employment. The labourer is not getting his rights, and the entire wealth has gone into the hands of two or three people. We do not want such an India, and we will not accept such an India,” he added.

Allegations of Vote Theft

The Congress leader also alleged that vote theft had taken place in several Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, claiming that votes were manipulated through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and changes to electoral rolls. “For years, vote theft has been happening in this country. Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections: in all these elections, vote theft has occurred. Votes have been stolen through EVMs and by deleting and adding names to voter lists,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi further claimed that 15 per cent of India’s voters were removed from electoral rolls after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, describing the election as illegal and stolen. "It was a stolen election. I am not the one saying this; the Election Commission is saying this,” he said.

INDIA Bloc Protest at Ramlila Maidan

INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, attended the rally organised against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Top Opposition leaders and supporters from across the country gathered at the venue for the INDIA bloc’s ‘Chalo Delhi’ protest march, raising concerns over the SIR exercise and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. The march began from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and proceeded towards Ramlila Maidan. The gathering followed a public “impeachment” programme against the CEC held in the national capital on October 31. (ANI)

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