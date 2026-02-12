Congress leader Rahul Gandhi backs the nationwide strike by workers and farmers protesting Central policies. He states millions fear the four Labour Codes, trade agreements, and weakening of MGNREGA will harm their livelihoods as their voices were ignored.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended his full support to the nationwide strike being observed by workers and farmers across India against various Central government policies, asserting that the voices of the working class and agrarian community have long been ignored. In a post shared on X, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition said millions of workers and farmers are protesting to protect their rights, fearing the four Labour Codes, trade agreements, and weakening of MGNREGA could harm their livelihoods. He added that their voices were ignored and affirmed his support for their struggle. "Today, millions of workers and farmers across the country are on the streets, raising their voice for their rights. Workers fear that the four Labour Codes will weaken their rights. Farmers are apprehensive that trade agreements will strike a blow to their livelihood. And weakening or eliminating MGNREGA could snatch away the last support of the villages. When decisions were taken regarding their future, their voice was completely ignored. Will Modi ji listen now? Or is the 'grip' on him too strong? I stand firmly with the issues of workers and farmers and with their struggle," the post read.

Key Demands of the Protest

The strike, called by ten Central Trade Unions (CTUs) and fully backed by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), today aims to protest against a range of policies, including the four labour codes, privatisation and contractualisation measures, the Electricity Amendment Bill 2025, changes to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and the proposed Seed Bill. Large-scale participation from farmers, agricultural workers, and industrial unions nationwide is expected at protest sites across the country, including PRTC, power employees, and other worker organisations.

Apple Farmers Express Concerns

Meanwhile, Apple farmers in Himachal Pradesh had intensified preparations to join the nationwide farmers' strike on February 12 and announced a Delhi march, warning that recent import duty reductions under India-US and other free trade agreements could devastate the hill state's apple-based economy, despite repeated assurances by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal that Indian apple growers' interests will be protected.

Varying Stances on Participation

While several trade unions and farmer organisations have decided to join the strike, the National Front of Indian Trade Unions (NFITU) announced it would not participate, terming the protest "politically motivated." Furthermore, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) working president Binoy Viswam announced his full support for the nationwide farmers' strike, describing it as a movement to protect people's basic rights. (ANI)