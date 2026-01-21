Rahul Gandhi criticized Delhi governance over severe waterlogging in Mubarakpur Dabas, sharing a video of sewage overflow. He slammed a 'pandemic of greed' and asserted the 'system has sold out,' demanding accountability for citizens' hardships.

'Pandemic of Greed': Rahul Gandhi Criticises Governance Failures

Stressing that a "pandemic of greed" has spread across the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised governance failures in the national capital after sharing a video showing waterlogging due to severe sewage overflow in Mubarakpur Dabas's Sharma Enclave area.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Highlighting the hardships faced by ordinary citizens, the Lok Sabha leader of oppposition asserted that the "system has sold out to those in power" and demanded accountability.

Sharing an X post, Gandhi wrote, "Every ordinary Indian's life has turned into a hellish torment just like this today. The system has sold out to those in power. Everyone pats each other on the back and together tramples the public underfoot. A pandemic of greed has spread across the country, with urban rot as its most terrifying face. Our society is dying because we've accepted this rot as the 'New Normal' - numb, silent, indifferent. Demand accountability, or this rot will reach every doorstep." हर आम भारतीय की ज़िंदगी आज ऐसी ही नर्क की यातना बन गई है। सिस्टम सत्ता के सामने बिक चुका है। सब एक-दूसरे की पीठ थपथपाते हैं और मिलकर जनता को रौंदते हैं। देश में लालच की महामारी फैल चुकी है, शहरी सड़न जिसका सबसे डरावना चेहरा है। हमारा समाज इसलिए मर रहा है क्योंकि हमने इस सड़न… pic.twitter.com/qtDGEg3C7a — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 21, 2026

Along with his post, Gandhi shared a video by a local journalist who was showing large parts of the Mubarakpur Dabas's Sharma Enclave area in New Delhi, waterlogged due to sewage overflow. In the video, residents are seen managing the situation themselves, saying it has worsened over the past 6 to 8 months.

In a purported video, locals were seen speaking to journalists, saying they were struggling to move about amid overflowing water, while the government had done nothing so far. They demanded that the authorities help them and clear drainage and sanitation issues in the locality.

DPCC President Visits Affected Areas

Meanwhile, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) President Devender Yadav visited the Kirari Assembly constituency, where residents have been facing severe waterlogging issues that have disrupted daily life. During the visit, Yadav interacted with locals to assess the situation. (ANI)