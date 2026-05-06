Rahul Gandhi calls BJP MPs and MLAs 'infiltrators', alleging widespread 'vote theft' after BJP's wins in West Bengal and Assam. He claimed every sixth BJP MP won unfairly and that the Haryana government is an 'infiltrator' government.

Following the BJP's historic victories in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has reiterated the "vote theft" allegation, terming BJP MPs and MLAs "infiltrators".

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Rahul Gandhi's 'Infiltrator' Allegation

In a post on X on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi alleged that every sixth BJP MP in Lok Sabha has won through "vote theft". He added that in Haryana, where Congress painstakingly lost the 2024 assembly elections, the entire government is "infiltrator" "Seats are sometimes stolen through vote theft, sometimes entire governments. Out of the 240 BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha, roughly every sixth MP has won through vote theft. It's not hard to identify them - should we call them 'infiltrators' in the BJP's own language? And Haryana? There, the entire government is 'infiltrator'," he said.

Rahul Gandhi continued the "compromised" jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, claiming that the government "is itself remotely controlled" and "afraid of truth". "Those who keep institutions in their pocket, the ones that tamper with voter lists and the electoral process - those themselves are 'remote controlled'. Their real fear is the truth. Because if fair elections were held, even today they couldn't win 140 seats," he said.

Context: Haryana Polls and Past Claims

Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly levied "vote theft" allegations on the BJP government. He toned up his accusations after the Haryana Assembly Election in 2024, in which Congress suffered a defeat, winning only 37 seats against the incumbent BJP government, which won 48 seats in the 90-member assembly. Congress rejected the public mandate, alleging "vote theft", citing internal surveys and exit polls as the reason.

The Lok Sabha LoP also held multiple press conferences, pointing the discrepancies in electoral rolls and linking it to "vote theft". However, he did not submit a written declaration to the Election Commission to back his claims, despite repeated demands from the polling authority.

BJP's Victories in West Bengal and Assam

The recent round of accusations comes after the BJP's decisive victories in the West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections. The BJP won 206 seats in West Bengal, recording a historic win in the state, outperforming its 77-seat tally in the 2021 Assembly elections. Trinamool Congress, which swept the last assembly poll by winning 212 seats, finished a distant second with 80 seats.

In Assam, BJP won 82 seats, and its allies, Bodoland People's Front and Asom Gana Parishad secured 10 seats each, while Congress and its allies managed only 21 seats. (ANI)