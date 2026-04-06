In Palakkad, Rahul Gandhi accused Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and PM Modi of a political partnership. He questioned why central agencies don't probe the 'corrupt' CM, contrasting it with the multiple investigations he faces from the ED.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges LDF-BJP Partnership

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a frontal attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a rally in Palakkad, alleging a political partnership between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state for the upcoming Keralam Assembly elections.

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Addressing the crowd here during the election campaigning, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks there is nobody who can lead India other than him, and in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan feels nobody can lead Keralam better than him. "In Delhi, there is a man who thinks there is nobody who can lead India other than him, called Modi and in Kerala, there is a fellow who thinks there is nobody in Kerala who can lead Kerala except him. Look at the arrogance in these people that they think that they are the only people who can lead Kerala and the country. Both of them are in partnership. They're supporting each other...Prime Minister Modi comes here, and in every speech, he talks about God, Hinduism, and religion. But in Kerala, he does not talk about Sabarimala and the gold stolen from Sabarimala," Gandhi said.

'Why No ED Action Against Kerala CM?': Rahul Gandhi

The Congress leader added that he is the main target of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), the Income Tax Department, and the BJP's media cell. "I fight the BJP. I walked 4,000 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. I was interrogated for 55 hours by the Enforcement Directorate. I am out on bail. My Lok Sabha membership was cancelled. I am the main target of the ED, the income tax department, and the BJP's media cell," he said.

He contrasted this with the treatment of Keralam's Chief Minister, questioning the lack of investigations against him and his family. "How come the BJP does not attack the Chief Minister of Kerala? How come no interrogation of him and his family? Everyone knows the CM of Kerala is corrupt. Prime Minister Modi comes here and does not talk about the Sabarimala temple or the gold theft because he wants to protect the CM," Rahul Gandhi alleged.

The Congress leader also referenced recent political advertising in Keralam, noting, "Have you noticed that there is an ad campaign of the Left where there's a picture of Keralam CM with the tagline 'Who else'? As if there's no one else who can handle Kerala except him."

He praised Keralam's support during his confrontations with the BJP: "When I was attacked by the BJP every day, Kerala stood by me. UDF and LDF people both looked after me. All of Kerala protected me when I needed protection."

Rahul Gandhi further claimed, "Today, there's a new campaign launched by the LDF in Keralam. The approach of your CM to the BJP is what you say that I'll do. Donald Trump controls Narendra Modi, and Narendra Modi controls your CM."

Background: Kerala's Political Landscape

The political temperature in the state rose as voting for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections is scheduled for April 9, with counting on May 4. The current Assembly's tenure ends on May 23.

Keralam has been governed by the CPI(M)-led LDF for the past decade. In the 2021 elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, becoming the first incumbent government since 1977 to win consecutive terms.

The UDF won 41 seats, while the NDA, led by the BJP, failed to win any seats despite an 11.4 per cent vote share. Following the victory, Pinarayi Vijayan became the first Keralam CM to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term.

The CPI(M) emerged as the largest party with 62 seats; Congress secured 21, and the CPI won 17. The Indian Union Muslim League, a key UDF ally, won 15 seats.

The LDF includes parties such as Keralam Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal, and the Nationalist Congress Party, while the UDF comprises Congress, Keralam Congress, and the Indian Union Muslim League.

The NDA, led by the BJP, also includes regional parties such as Twenty 20, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, and Keralam Kamaraj Congress.