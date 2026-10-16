Rahul Gandhi criticized the Modi government over US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's upcoming visit, tweeting that 'Mr Rubio has summoned his employee to Mumbai.' Rubio is visiting to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss energy cooperation.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at the Centre over US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s upcoming visit to India, saying the External Affairs Ministry was “confused” about the trip.

In a post shared on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Mr Rubio has summoned his employee to Mumbai. Modi ji, your officials in the External Affairs Ministry are confused about what's going on. You might want to explain. Unless, of course, you want me to." Mr Rubio has summoned his employee to Mumbai. Modi ji, your officials in the External Affairs Ministry are confused about what's going on. You might want to explain. Unless, of course, you want me to. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 16, 2026

Rubio's India Visit Details

Rubio is scheduled to visit India and Uzbekistan from October 17 to 22, according to a media note issued by the US Department of State. During his India visit, Rubio will travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar and meet senior Indian government officials to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership, exchange views on regional and global developments, and discuss opportunities for enhanced energy cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet Rubio in Mumbai.

Earlier on Thursday, US Envoy Sergio Gor said the visit would be “a little more business-focused”, highlighting bilateral trade, energy cooperation, technology partnerships and investment opportunities. The US Secretary of State is also scheduled to meet business leaders to promote commercial investment and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The visit will be Rubio's second official trip to India this year. His previous visit took place from May 23 to 26.

US Envoy on Bilateral Cooperation

Earlier, Sergio Gor highlighted growing cooperation between New Delhi and Washington across defence, information technology and healthcare, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had spoken recently.

Speaking at an event in Kolkata marking the 250th anniversary of American independence, Gor described India as an important partner for the United States.

Highlighting defence cooperation, he referred to recent military exercises involving Indian and American forces and the participation of US defence platforms in activities in India.

"In terms of IT development, incredible things are happening in both directions, with investments in the United States and some of our companies opening large production facilities here in India. It is an incredible opportunity," Gor said.

On healthcare cooperation, the US Ambassador said Washington imported a significant volume of generic pharmaceuticals from India, reflecting confidence in the country's pharmaceutical industry.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump spoke just last week, so stay tuned for what comes next," Gor said.

Visit to Central Asia

Before arriving in India, Rubio will visit Samarkand in Uzbekistan to participate in the C5+1 Ministerial meeting and hold bilateral engagements with senior officials from Central Asian countries. The visit will also include discussions on strategic cooperation and commercial ties between the United States and Central Asia.

(ANI)