Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru on Martyrs' Day, hailing their supreme sacrifice and calling their struggle an inspiration for every Indian.

Rahul Gandhi's Tribute on Martyrs' Day

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru on their martyrdom day, remembering their sacrifice and contribution to India's independence struggle.

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Taking to social media platform X, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha wrote, "On the martyrdom day of the great revolutionary Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru ji, humble tribute to them." Highlighting their role in the freedom movement, Gandhi added, "Their fearless struggle and supreme sacrifice in fighting for the nation is an inspiration for every Indian. Salutations to the brave sons of Mother India. Inquilab Zindabad!" https://x.com/RahulGandhi/status/2035936612455252172

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pays Homage

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to the martyrs and shared a similar message, echoing the sentiments expressed by Rahul Gandhi on the occasion.

"On the martyrdom day of the immortal martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, I pay my humble respects to them. The Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and his revolutionary comrades struggled throughout their lives to free India from inequality, exploitation, poverty, and injustice, and sacrificed their lives to liberate the nation," the post read. Calling for preservation of their legacy, Gandhi said, "Let us safeguard the legacy of our great martyrs--this alone will be a true tribute to them."

Shaheed Diwas: Remembering the Martyrs

Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar, and Shivaram Rajguru were iconic Indian revolutionary freedom fighters who were hanged by British authorities on March 23, 1931, in Lahore Jail, at a young age. Their supreme sacrifice for India's independence is commemorated annually on March 23 as Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs' Day), marking their roles in the Lahore Conspiracy Case and the revenge killing of British officer John Saunders in 1928. (ANI)