Rahul Gandhi was trolled on X after he posted Raksha Bandhan greetings with a photo of him and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. His post drew quick criticism and claims that the picture was not from Rakhi but from Wayanad election celebrations.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Raksha Bandhan greetings on X triggered a political and social media storm after critics claimed the accompanying photo with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was not from a Rakhi celebration but from Wayanad election festivities. While Rahul’s post wished for stronger sibling bonds and Priyanka's message spoke of love and trust, users quickly dug up older images to allege the photo was recycled. The incident reignited debates over authenticity in political messaging, with supporters calling it harmless while opponents accused Congress of festival tokenism and careless optics.

Rahul Gandhi's Raksha Bandhan post on X

Rahul Gandhi posted a message on X wishing people on Raksha Bandhan. In Hindi he wrote that he sends 'heartfelt greetings' and hopes the bond between brothers and sisters deepens. He shared a photo that showed him and Priyanka together.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also posted Raksha Bandhan greetings on X. She wrote about love, trust and the festival bringing joy to everyone.

Netizens slam 'anti-Hindu' Rahul Gandhi

Soon after the posts, many X users questioned the photo. Some said it was an old picture from Wayanad election events and not a Rakhi celebration. Some comments included: "Never seen Priyanka Vadra tying Rakhi to Rahul Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi uses picture of Wayanad win celebration as that of Rakshabandhan." Another post read, "Both live in Delhi and yet posting old pics? They don't celebrate?" Other posts called the choice of image a mistake and asked if it was a deliberate mix-up. Some messages went further and used strong language, calling the post 'anti-Hindu' or saying Congress treats festivals as mere formality. A few shared side-by-side images and thumbnails to show where they think the picture first appeared.

Why the photo caused a strong reaction

