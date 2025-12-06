Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas in Parliament, highlighting the shared national responsibility to safeguard Ambedkar's ideas and the Indian Constitution, which he described as being under threat.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Parliament on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, marking the 70th death anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution, and reiterated that safeguarding Ambedkar's ideas and the Constitution remains a shared national responsibility.

Speaking to reporters after the tribute ceremony, Rahul Gandhi described Babasaheb Ambedkar as a towering national figure whose ideas continue to guide India's democratic and social framework. "Ambedkar ji is an icon. He showed a path to the entire country, he gave us the Constitution. So, we remember him and protect his ideas and the Constitution...The Constitution of every Indian is under threat. We protect it, the citizens protect it," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

Later, in a post on X, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated his commitment to defending constitutional values.

Humble tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His timeless legacy of equality, justice and human dignity strengthens my resolve to defend the Constitution and inspires our collective struggle for a more inclusive, compassionate India. pic.twitter.com/TlDNqHDIBT — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 6, 2025 "Humble tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. His timeless legacy of equality, justice and human dignity strengthens my resolve to defend the Constitution and inspires our collective struggle for a more inclusive, compassionate India," he wrote.

Nation Commemorates Mahaparinirvan Diwas

The 70th Mahaparinirvan Diwas was commemorated by Dr Ambedkar Foundation (DAF) on behalf of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, at Prerna sthal, Parliament House Campus, on December 06, 2025, near the statue of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

In the course of time, the entire event was opened up to the public to pay their obeisance at the feet of the life-size statue of Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar at the Parliament House Lawn.

Tributes at Parliament House

During the event, the Dr Ambedkar Foundation (DAF) also maintained a stall to assist with the storage of followers' belongings. At the same time, they paid their floral tribute to Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in a befitting manner with the confluence of Buddhist chants performed by 25 Buddhist Monks.

About Dr. Ambedkar Foundation (DAF)

The establishment of the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation (DAF) aimed to propagate the ideals of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The autonomous organisation was formed on March 24, 1992, and functions under the aegis of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

The DAF was tasked with implementing programs and initiatives to promote the vision and philosophy of Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar on a national scale. (ANI)