New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed his condolences over the deaths in the explosion at a chemical factory in Telangana's Sangareddy district on Monday and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. "The news of the explosion at the chemical factory in Telangana is extremely tragic and concerning. My heartfelt condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this incident. I hope for the speedy recovery of all those injured," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.



"The state government and administration are engaged in relief and rescue operations. Efforts are ongoing to provide every possible assistance to the affected people. In this difficult time, we stand with the affected families in every way," he added. At least 12 people were killed and 34 injured following the explosion at a chemical factory in Pasamailaram Phase 1 area of Telangana's Sangareddy district. According to the police official, the incident occurred between 8.15 am - 9.35 am on Monday.



Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the explosion and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. In a social media post on X, the Prime Minister's Office wrote, 'Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000."



V Satyanaryana, Inspector General, Multi Zone II, said, "There was a blast at Sigachi Pharma, a chemical production factory in Pasamailaram. The incident occurred around 8:15-9:35 am, and the police were informed within 10 minutes. We reached the spot within 20 minutes. NDRF, SDF, and other rescue teams, along with 10 fire engines, arrived at the scene. So far, six dead bodies have been found, and two people died while undergoing treatment at Chanda Nagar."



"Government officials are providing all necessary medical facilities to them. There were 150 members in the shift, with 90 working in the blast area. We will provide further details later," he added.