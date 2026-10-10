Rahul Gandhi met Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay in Chennai before his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event. Over 1 lakh students registered for the interaction, the sixth in a nationwide Congress campaign to address student issues like unemployment and paper leaks.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in Chennai on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in the city later in the day.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that over one lakh students had registered online for the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' interaction programme scheduled to be held in the evening.

Speaking on Rahul Gandhi's arrival for the programme, Tagore said entry would be restricted to students with QR-code registrations and that additional selection criteria had been put in place for those attending the event. “This time he's coming for a student interaction program in Tamil Nadu, where tonight in the evening he's going to address the students of Tamil Nadu. More than a lakh students, one lakh students have registered on the online QR code registration. Without a QR code, we are not going to allow anybody. And there are restrictions we have put on those selection processes also, who are going to be the students who are going to be entering here,” Tagore said.

About the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' Campaign

The Chennai leg of "Chhatron ki Goonj" is the sixth in the nationwide campaign, launched by the Congress party to interact with students across the country to understand and uncover issues being faced by them. The campaign started on June 17 in Kota, Rajasthan. From Kota, Gandhi took the student outreach program to Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The third leg of the campaign was observed in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Congress leader took the campaign further to Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and is now scheduled for Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the campaign, launched by Congress leaders in 2026, aims to provide a platform for students to raise concerns related to examination irregularities, paper leaks, rising education costs, recruitment issues and unemployment. (ANI)