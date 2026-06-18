Rahul Gandhi launched the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Students' Echo) campaign, urging students to join and voice concerns on education, exam paper leaks, and employment directly to the government through a nationwide petition and outreach program.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged students and job aspirants to join the newly launched 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Students' Echo) campaign, saying it was aimed at taking their concerns on education, examinations and employment directly to the government.

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In a post on X, Gandhi wrote in Hindi, "If you've endured the pain of paper leaks, cheating in exams, or exorbitant fees. If this system has shattered your dreams. If your family has poured their lifelong earnings into your education. Then listen: 'Students' Echo' is your voice."

Gandhi said that this was "more than a campaign," and was a platform through which demands related to affordable education, fair examinations and dignified employment could be raised before the government. He appealed to people to participate by submitting their suggestions and signing a petition linked to the initiative. "Your one signature will strengthen this fight. The more names, the louder the echo," Gandhi said.

Nationwide Campaign and Protests

According to the campaign message shared by Gandhi, participants can join the initiative by providing their details, sharing suggestions and signing the petition. The campaign comes amid the Congress party's push to highlight issues concerning students and job aspirants, including examination-related controversies, recruitment irregularities and educational expenses.

Earlier, the Congress announced a nationwide campaign focused on India's education system under the banner of "Chhatron Ki Goonj". The initiative will involve protests, public outreach programmes and discussions across the country as well as in Parliament. The party said the campaign seeks to highlight issues affecting students, including coaching fees, paper leaks, access to education and employment opportunities.

As part of the initiative, Rahul Gandhi launched the campaign from Rajasthan's Kota through a rally titled "Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally". The outreach programme will subsequently expand to other parts of the country with the participation of Congress organisations, including the NSUI and Youth Congress. The Congress also said Gandhi will address conventions in Allahabad, Patna and Delhi as part of the outreach programme.

Gandhi Frames Dialogue on Youth Crisis and Education System

Steering clear of partisan rhetoric and departure from traditional political discourse, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday framed the dialogue as a necessary intervention to address the mental health crisis and systemic limitations facing the nation's youth during his outreach programme.

Reflecting on insights gained during his cross-country Yatra, Gandhi questioned the structural shifts in the educational landscape, specifically highlighting the decline of the public sector and the prohibitive costs of private education. He offered a sharp critique of the current pedagogical approach.

Critique on Career Path Limitations

A central theme of his address was the lack of vocational and creative diversity within the Indian career path. Gandhi noted that during his interactions with millions of young people, he consistently received the same five career aspirations: Engineer, Doctor, Lawyer, IAS, and Forces.

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The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21, from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. The National Testing Agency (NTA) scheduled the retest following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to alleged paper leak controversies. (ANI)