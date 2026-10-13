Sonia Gandhi attended a high-tea meeting hosted by Rahul Gandhi to foster opposition unity. Leaders of the INDIA alliance, MPs, and student orgs discussed a unified roadmap ahead of upcoming parliamentary sessions, signalling an intensified agitation.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrived at the residence of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday to attend a high-tea meeting aimed at fostering opposition unity.

The meeting, hosted by Rahul Gandhi, has brought together a significant cross-section of the political spectrum. The LoP has extended invitations to top leaders of the INDIA alliance, various opposition Members of Parliament, and representatives from prominent student organizations.

The gathering is being viewed as a strategic move by the opposition bloc to consolidate its position and discuss a unified roadmap ahead of the upcoming parliamentary sessions. As the Congress party continues to intensify its agitation against the central government on various issues, this meeting is seen as a key platform for coordinating the opposition’s stance on national affairs.

The presence of senior leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, underscores the importance of the discussions intended to streamline the opposition's strategy and address concerns regarding the current political climate.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge arrived at the residence of Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for a high tea meeting.

Congress MPs KC Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at the residence of Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for the high tea meeting

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has invited the leaders of the INDIA alliance, opposition MPs, and student organizations to his residence for tea.

Congress Signals Intensified Agitation

Earlier, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the high tea to be hosted by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, at his residence.

Speaking to ANI regarding the meeting and the party's future course of action, Shrinate said, "With Rahul-ji, one must be ready for anything. I don’t know what will happen next, but given that it is Rahul-ji, we never know when he might decide to march," Shrinate said.

The Congress leader emphasized that the party's recent and ongoing protest marches are part of a larger, persistent campaign against what she termed as the "theft" of democratic mandates. She expressed hope that the intensity of their agitation would compel the government to change its course.

"I feel that the kind of march we held yesterday—and the marches we are continuously undertaking, along with the way we are driving this agitation and campaign against theft—should wake up the slumbering government and force them to stop such nefarious activities," she asserted.

Shrinate further dismissed the BJP’s recent criticisms of the Congress party: "The frivolous narrative the BJP is trying to push only exposes their frustration and desperation," she added.

The meeting at Rahul Gandhi's residence has fueled speculation about the Opposition's strategy in the coming days, with Congress leaders signaling an intensification of their movement against the Centre.

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