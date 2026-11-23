BJP Leader Sangeet Som Attacks Azam Khan Over Jail Torture Claims

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sangeet Som on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan over his allegations of torture in jail, saying that he should fear an encounter as his white kurta was "stained with blood" over his alleged role in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. The BJP leader said that Khan should seek forgiveness at the feet of Lord Ram for opposing the construction of the Ram temple.

Reacting to Azam Khan's statement that he had faced torture in prison and feared an encounter, Som said that his fear was understandable, alleging that he was responsible for the deaths of innocent people during the Muzaffarnagar riots. "Look, it is only natural for Azam Khan to fear an encounter. Consider how he was responsible for the deaths of innocent people during the Muzaffarnagar riots; his 'white' kurta is not actually white; it is stained with blood. It is a garment that carries the weight of hundreds of lives. Naturally, such an individual should fear an encounter. These people are thugs, mafias; they are hardly leaders," Som said.

Alleging that the Samajwadi Party government had concealed the actual figures of those killed during the riots, he claimed that several people, including followers of the Sanatan tradition, were killed and their bodies were never recovered. "And let me point out that the Samajwadi Party played a deceptive game back then by suppressing the actual figures. Many people were killed, many followers of the Sanatan tradition, whose bodies were never even recovered. Such atrocities took place there, all at the behest of Azam Khan," he alleged.

Som also advised Azam Khan to accompany SP chief Akhilesh Yadav during his proposed visit to Ayodhya on December 12 and seek forgiveness at the Ram temple. "I have one piece of advice for him: since Akhilesh Yadav is planning to visit Ayodhya for a pilgrimage on December 12, Azam Khan should accompany him. He should take a dip in the Saryu River, apply a tilak, and prostrate himself at the feet of Lord Ram to seek forgiveness. After all, he was part of the very committee that opposed the construction of the temple for Lord Ram," he said. He added that such an act might help Azam Khan begin atoning for his alleged actions.

Responding to a question about Akhilesh Yadav's use of the greetings 'Ram-Ram' and 'Radhe-Radhe', Som compared the SP chief to 'Kalnemi', a deceptive demon from the Ramayana, and accused him of being opposed to the Sanatan tradition. "Look, Akhilesh Yadav is like Kalnemi. He acts one way during the day and another at night, chanting 'Ram, Ram' while hiding under a blanket. He is fundamentally opposed to the Sanatan tradition; he has never liked it," Som said.

He further criticised Akhilesh Yadav for choosing December 12 for his proposed Ayodhya visit, saying that December 6 would have been more appropriate, referring to the 1990 police firing on kar sevaks during the then Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav's father, Mulayam Singh Yadav. "And, as a matter of fact, he chose the wrong day. It would have been better if he had chosen December 6th, the day his father committed that grave sin by ordering gunfire on unarmed kar sevaks, leading to the deaths of hundreds. I would advise Akhilesh Yadav to visit on December 6th instead. That way, at least, there might be some form of atonement," he said.

On Akhilesh Yadav's remarks about reopening primary schools allegedly shut down over the last 10 years if the SP returns to power, Som accused the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister of encouraging lawlessness and creating an atmosphere of fear. Som alleged that an SP government would lead to the deaths of innocent people, empower criminals, release terrorists from jail and incite communal riots. He also alleged that Akhilesh Yadav's supporters were already creating fear among people during his roadshows by hitting people with their vehicles.

"Even now, look at his roadshows: his supporters are already hitting people with their vehicles. They have begun their reign of terror and are acting in a way that creates an atmosphere of fear among the people of the state," he said.

Referring to jailed and deceased gangster-politicians Atiq Ahmed and Mukhtar Ansari, Som said that criminals would no longer be able to operate freely and accused the SP of relying on mafia figures for electoral gains. "But given how figures like Atiq and Mukhtar have been reduced to dust, no mafia don will be able to stand tall again. Akhilesh Yadav, you can no longer win elections by relying on the mafia," he said.

Commenting on Akhilesh Yadav's recent remark that perfume shops had been shut down and replaced by shops selling 'gomutra' (cow urine), Som claimed that cow urine was used for medical treatment, including for diseases such as cancer. He also took a swipe at the SP chief, suggesting that consuming cow urine before his Ayodhya visit might help treat his mind. "Look, the entire population of the country likes cow urine, and it is used for medical treatment -- even for conditions like cancer; it is used to treat people across the country. If Akhilesh Yadav were to drink some cow urine before going to seek the blessings of Lord Ram, perhaps his own mind might get some effective treatment too," Som said.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan returned to his residence in Rampur on Wednesday evening after being released from Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad following interim bail granted by the court. Upon reaching his residence, Khan greeted supporters who had gathered to welcome him. He said, “Wahi Khaliq, wahi malik.” (ANI)