Rahul Gandhi gave dog biscuits to workers? Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts (WATCH)

The BJP attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a viral video surfaced in which the latter is seen apparently giving a dog's biscuit to a supporter after the animal refused to eat it during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the party’s IT cell head Amit Malviya shared a video of Rahul Gandhi serving biscuit from dog’s plate to a Congress leader during ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’.

Malviya posted the video on X (previously Twitter) and captioned it in Hindi, saying, "Congress President Kharge ji likened the party's booth operatives to dogs only a few days ago. And here Rahul Gandhi is feeding biscuits to a dog during his visit, and when the dog did not eat, he gave the same biscuits to his worker. If the president and crown prince of a party treat its party workers like dogs, then it is natural for such a party to disappear.”

Another BJP leader, Pallavi CT, referred to the Gandhi scion as "shameless" and recalled the day that Himanta Biswa Sarma, the current chief minister of Assam and a former leader of the Congress, was "made to eat" cookies from the "same plate as Rahul Gandhi's pet dog, Pidi."

Reacting to her post, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Pallavi ji, not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit. I am a proud Assamese and Indian. I refused to eat and resign from the Congress.”