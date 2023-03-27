Over 20 children fall ill after eating khichdi at Navratri feast in UP

21 people, including children, fell ill after eating khichdi (porridge) served at a 'bhandara' in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, officials said. District Magistrate (DM) Rajkamal Yadav said the incident took place in Faijpur Ninana on Sunday evening.

As many as 20 children, including a few men, fell ill after eating khichdi during a religious gathering from a temple in Nanana village, Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. The Baghpat District Hospital is where all of the patients are being treated after being admitted.

After eating the khichdi, many kids quickly passed out. Numerous teams from the police force and the health department were sent to the site as the parents of the kids began to worry.

All of the patients' conditions are now better. According to SK Chaudhary, the district hospital's chief medical superintendent (CMS), there were two dozen hungry people who became unwell after consuming khichdi from a temple.

"To look after the children, two pediatricians are on duty. The children and the adults are safe," the DM said. The official further said an announcement has been made in the village that if anybody is feeling unwell, then they will be hospitalised.

Two to three of the children are in serious condition and are unconscious, while the rest of the population is in normal health. A patient claims that on the occasion of Navratri, the temple hosted a religious communal feast where everyone received khichdi. Everyone in the area, including kids, consumed it and got sick as a result.

(With PTI Inputs)