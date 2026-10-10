Rahul Gandhi challenged PM Modi to arrest all protesters amid a stir against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, calling the PM and his allies 'cowards'. He expressed solidarity with the youth and vowed the Opposition would not back down in its fight for the Constitution.

Stressing that the Opposition is not going to back down amid protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all the protesters, asserting that they will continue their fight to defend the Constitution and protect the voice of the Indian people. He also expressed solidarity with the protesting youth and urged them to continue their demonstrations.

'Core characteristic of these people is cowardice'

"I’ve been fighting Narendra Modi and the RSS for over a decade now. I understand them like you would understand your opponent - inside out, like the back of my hand. The core characteristic of these people is cowardice. Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Gyanesh Kumar and Ajit Doval, the villains of this story, are slowly finding the space closing around them. We are closing that space. Mr. Modi, do whatever you want. Call out all the police: 10,000, 20,000, 50,000, whatever you want. Arrest all the leaders. Arrest all the young people. Arrest us all", Gandhi said.

He further asserted that his side already had the information needed and vowed to defend the Constitution and protect the voice of the Indian people. "We are surrounding you, and we are not going to back down. Mark my words: we already have the information we need. We are going to defend our Constitution. We are going to protect the voice of the Indian people. And we are going to ensure that what was done to India over the last 10-15 years will never, ever be done again. Youth of India, I am proud of you. Keep protesting. We are standing with you. We are going to ensure that this regime and the people who have attacked our Constitution are defeated", he said.

1,000 protesters detained

Meanwhile, around 1,000 protesters have been detained across the national capital so far while attempting to march towards Jantar Mantar for a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Delhi Police sources said on Saturday. (ANI)