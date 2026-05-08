Rahul Gandhi claimed only Congress can defeat the BJP, calling it a fight of ideologies. He also alleged PM Modi's autonomy is compromised by sensitive information in the US, linking US-India deals to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

'Only Congress Can Defeat BJP'

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday asserted that only Congress will defeat the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the future.

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Taking it to X, Gandhi wrote, "Write it down, no other party can defeat the BJP. Only the Congress party can defeat the BJP and Narendra Modi - and we will defeat them."

In a video attached to the post, Gandhi stressed that there is a fight of ideologies in India. He outlined that Congress advocates love and unity, whereas the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) advocates for hatred and division. "It is a fight of ideologies. There are only two political ideologies fighting in this country. One is of RSS' ideology of hatred and division, and the other is Congress' ideology of love and unity. You will see that no other party will be able to face them. In the end, only the Congress party will defeat them. BJP will be defeated by Congress," Gandhi stated in the video.

Gandhi Levels Explosive Allegations Against PM Modi

Moreover, Gandhi, in a rhetorical attack, levelled explosive allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming the PM's political autonomy has been compromised by sensitive information held in the United States. Adressing a gathering in Gurugram, Gandhi pointed specifically to recent US-India deals as evidence of coercion rather than cooperation.

Gandhi claimed that 3.5 lakh (350,000) files concerning Jeffrey Epstein are currently in America, containing damaging information about the Prime Minister.

In a pointed remark, Gandhi said, "If Donald Trump tells him to jump, Narendra Modi will jump." "3.5 lakh Epstein files are lying in America. Modi's entire history and character are in those files... Trump openly says on his Twitter that he can end Narendra Modi's career in a minute," he added.

He argued that recent bilateral agreements were signed under extreme duress. "No Prime Minister could have made such a deal. It was signed under pressure from America," Gandhi stated.

"If you want proof that Narendra Modi is in control, I'll give you proof right now. Some time ago, the US-India deal was signed. No Prime Minister could have made such a deal. It was signed under pressure from America. The biggest reason for this is Epstein," he said. (ANI)