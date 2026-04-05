Rahul Gandhi dubbed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma the 'most corrupt and communal CM'. The Congress party further alleged that Sarma and his wife possess multiple passports and have not disclosed properties, demanding a thorough investigation.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a frontal attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling him "the most corrupt and most communal Chief Minister in the country." He said that CM Sarma has betrayed and misled the people of Assam.

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In a post on X, Gandhi wrote, "Himanta Sarma is the most corrupt and most communal Chief Minister in the country. Himanta Sarma has betrayed and misled the people of Assam - the proof is before the public. The people of Assam will never forgive his corruption - the punishment is certain."

हिमंता सरमा देश के सबसे भ्रष्ट और सबसे सांप्रदायिक मुख्यमंत्री हैं। हिमंता सरमा ने असम की जनता को धोखा दिया है और गुमराह किया है - इसका सबूत जनता के सामने है। असम की जनता उनके भ्रष्टाचार को कभी माफ नहीं करेगी - सज़ा तय है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 5, 2026

Congress Alleges Multiple Passports, Undisclosed Properties

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday alleged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma of holding multiple passports and failing to disclose properties, saying that the Chief Minister has "become an embarrassment for the state".

Ahead of the state Assembly election, APCC President Gaurav Gogoi launched a frontal attack on the Chief Minister and demanded an investigation into his properties. He said that Himanta Biswa Sarma will have to answer the questions and "pay for his crime".

In a post on X, APCC President Gaurav Gogoi wrote, "Shocking allegations have come out related to Himanta Biswa Sarma. Holding multiple passports and failure to disclose properties is a grave and criminal offence. How much money have they sent from Assam to their bank accounts abroad? More investigation is required. Himanta Biswa Sarma has become an embarrassment for the state of Assam and India. He will have to answer the questions and pay for his crime."

https://x.com/GauravGogoiAsm/status/2040716757728735390

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Media and Publicity Department Chairman Pawan Khera also raised questions over the Chief Minister and his wife, asking how his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma holds passports from two Muslim countries.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Khera asked, "Himanta Biswa Sarma's entire politics is based on hatred against Muslims, but how does his wife hold passports from two Muslim countries? According to Indian law, you cannot hold dual citizenship, so does Rinki Bhuyan Sarma also hold an Indian passport? Is Himanta Biswa Sarma the adopted son of Amit Shah? And did the country's Home Minister know that his adopted son's wife holds 3 passports?"

He added, "Questions are--What is the need for Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife to hold 3 passports? Are you some kind of criminal? Does Himanta himself have more such passports somewhere? Is this preparation for fleeing after losing the election?"

CM Sarma Dismisses Allegations, Plans Defamation Case

Reacting to the charges, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma dismissed the allegations as baseless and said that Pawan Khera's press conference reflected the "deep frustration" and "panic within the Congress party".

Sarma added that as Assam is moving decisively towards a historic mandate, such desperate and baseless attacks only expose Congress's sinking ground. "Today's press conference by Pawan Khera reflects the deep frustration and panic within the Congress party. As Assam moves decisively towards a historic mandate, such desperate and baseless attacks only expose their sinking ground," Sarma wrote in his X post.

He added, "I categorically reject every allegation made by him. These are malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies aimed at misleading the people of Assam."

Calling the allegation malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies, he said that he would file both criminal and civil defamation cases within the next 48 hours against Pawan Khera.

(ANI)