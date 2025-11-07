Rahul Gandhi attacked the Maharashtra govt over a land deal involving Parth Pawar, alleging Dalit-reserved land worth Rs 1800 cr was sold for Rs 300 cr. He called it 'land theft' by a govt formed through 'vote theft'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government after it was reported that Parth Pawar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had acquired government land without allegedly paying stamp duty. He said the government sold Dalit-reserved land worth Rs 1,800 crore in Pune's Koregaon Park area for just Rs 300 crore, calling it "land theft" and alleging the same government came to power through "vote theft."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gandhi Alleges 'Land Theft' by 'Vote Theft' Government

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "In Maharashtra, government land worth ₹1800 crore, which was reserved for Dalits, was sold to the minister's son's company for just ₹300 crore. On top of that, the stamp duty was also waived - meaning not only is it a robbery, but even a legal stamp of approval on the theft! This is 'land theft' by that government, which itself was formed through 'vote theft'. They know that no matter how much they loot, they will return to power by stealing votes again." महाराष्ट्र में ₹1800 करोड़ की सरकारी ज़मीन, जो दलितों के लिए आरक्षित थी, सिर्फ़ ₹300 करोड़ में मंत्री जी के बेटे की कंपनी को बेच दी गई। ऊपर से स्टाम्प ड्यूटी भी हटा दी गई - मतलब एक तो लूट, और उसपर कानूनी मुहर में भी छूट! ये है ‘ज़मीन चोरी’, उस सरकार की, जो खुद ‘वोट चोरी’ से… pic.twitter.com/HQeDmNvyYl — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 7, 2025

He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence, questioning whether the central government is supporting those who "usurp the rights of Dalits and the deprived." "No regard for democracy, nor for the public, nor for the rights of Dalits. Modi ji, your silence speaks volumes -Are you staying silent for this reason, because your government is propped up by those very looters who usurp the rights of Dalits and the deprived?" the post read.

Investigation Initiated into Alleged Land Scam

A company allegedly owned by the son of the National Congress Party (NCP) chief is facing major allegations over a land deal worth crores.

Further, the Inspector General of Registration in Pune has submitted an interim report to the Additional Chief Secretary in Mumbai on the alleged land scam. According to the interim report, a property, allegedly valued as high as 1,800 crore rupees, was sold to a company linked to Parth Pawar for just Rs 300 crore with a nominal stamp duty of only Rs 500, allegedly bypassing proper procedures for government-linked land.

Following the submission, one official has been suspended, and the government has ordered a high-level committee to conduct a full investigation into the irregularities and financial losses to the state. The final report from the investigation committee is expected within eight days. (ANI)