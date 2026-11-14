Rahul Gandhi addressed the Bharat Summit 2026, declaring the opposition's readiness to unseat PM Modi. He criticized the nexus between politics and business, and raised concerns regarding alleged voter roll discrepancies and electoral legitimacy.

Rahul Gandhi Asserts Opposition Poised to Unseat PM Modi in 2026

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asserted that the opposition is poised to unseat the ruling government. Speaking in Hyderabad at the Bharat Summit 2026, the Congress leader claimed that growing public discontent across the country, particularly in the national capital, signals an inevitable political shift against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "I can tell you already, with confidence, that we are going to defeat PM Modi and we are going to get rid of PM Modi," Gandhi stated. "And you can see it, you can see it on our streets, you can see it in Delhi, you can see it in the fear that the Prime Minister and HM Amit Shah have. This is already a done deal."

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging a "fusion between politics and business" and claiming that the line between industrialist Gautam Adani and the Prime Minister has "evaporated." Addressing the Bharat Summit 2026 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) in Madhapur in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other dignitaries, Gandhi alleged that political finance and corporate expansion were intertwined.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday questioned the integrity of electoral rolls, alleging large-scale voter deletions and unexplained additions between the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and subsequent state Assembly polls in Hyderabad at Bharat Summit. Referring to nationwide voter roll deletions carried out during revision exercises, Gandhi questioned the legitimacy of past electoral outcomes if millions of registered participants were subsequently classified as non-existent.