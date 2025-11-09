Rahul Gandhi alleged a large-scale 'vote theft' of 25 lakh votes, claiming democracy and the Constitution are 'under attack' by the BJP and Election Commission. He stated he has more evidence and will reveal it soon in Pachmarhi, MP.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges 'Vote Theft', Claims Democracy Under Attack

Claiming that democracy and the Constitution are "under attack", Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Election Commission over "vote theft", asserting that he has more evidence and will reveal it soon. The Congress leader alleged that a large-scale "vote theft" was taking place and claimed that democracy and the "Constitution are under attack".

Addressing reporters in Pachmarhi, Rahul Gandhi alleged that around 25 lakh votes had been "stolen," asserting that one out of every eight votes had been manipulated. "Vote chori has been done clearly. Twenty-five lakh votes have been stolen. Every one out of eight votes has been stolen. After seeing the data, I believe the same has happened in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. This is a system of the BJP and the Election Commission. We have more evidence, and we will show it after some time," Gandhi claimed.

He further accused the ruling BJP of creating a mechanism to institutionalise electoral malpractice. "The main issue is of vote chori and SIR is a system to cover it up and institutionalise," he said.

The Congress leader also alleged that the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and Chief Election Commissioner were jointly responsible for "attacking democracy and the Constitution." "We have detailed information. We have shown very little as of now, but the main issue is that there is an attack on democracy and Ambedkar ji's Constitution and directly, PM Modi, Amit Shah, and CEC Gyanesh Kumar are doing it by forming a joint partnership. This is damaging the country, Bharat Mata," Gandhi alleged.

Congress Holds Training Camp in Pachmarhi

Further, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also interacted with party leaders from the Madhya Pradesh unit at Pachmarhi. Rahul Gandhi addressed the training camp for district/city presidents under the 'Organisation Creation Campaign' on Saturday and discussed other important issues.

Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria, speaking to reporters, hailed the Congress MPs' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, stating that it has created awareness among voters in the state. "The grassroots workers of Congress have to become aware; only then can we foil the BJP's 'vote chori' attempts...By taking out the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi created an awareness among the voters of Bihar," Bhuria told ANI.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi attended a training camp in Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district for the newly appointed district presidents of the Madhya Pradesh Congress. Under the Sangathan Srijan Campaign, a 10-day training camp for appointed district presidents is underway, and on the seventh day of the camp, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived to attend. The Congress leader would take a 3-hour-long session of the district presidents here and would discuss strengthening the party.

Ahead of LoP's visit, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari told ANI, "As part of Sangathan Srijan campaign, new district presidents were appointed in the state and new innovations are taking place in strengthening the party. The party is organising training camps for leaders at the block, district, and state levels. Currently, a 10-day training of district presidents is underway, and Rahul Gandhi is arriving to attend a day of training camp in Pachmarhi. He will also spend the night here. The LoP is arriving on the seventh day of the training camp." The Congress chief also highlighted that they would gather with the intent of bringing about historic change to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ideology. "There are about 25 sessions in a 10-day training camp, and Rahul Gandhi would take one session of around 3 hours. Rahul Gandhi will have a night stay, and there will be other engagements as well, which will be described later," he added.

Allegations of Voter Fraud in Haryana Polls

When asked about the BJP targeting the LoP that amid Bihar election, he is visiting Madhya Pradesh, Patwari said that the LoP was directly coming from Bihar election and would fly back to Bihar only. He is arriving to take only one session because there is a Bihar election, otherwise he would have spent two to three days here.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, in a press conference, Rahul Gandhi alleged "large-scale voter fraud" in the 2024 Haryana assembly elections. He referred to the list of voters issued by the Election Commission ahead of the Haryana assembly polls and alleged that there were nearly 25 lakh fake votes in the state. He stated that a corrupt voter list undermines democracy. "Now, we have proof that the voter list in India is a lie. "If the voter list is a lie, there is no democracy," Gandhi said during his 'H Files' press conference.

He further urged India's Gen Z and youth to safeguard the country's democratic process while addressing allegations of large-scale voter fraud in Haryana. Gandhi highlighted that the youth have the power to restore democracy through truth and non-violence. He also claimed a plan was set in motion to turn a predicted Congress victory into defeat in the Haryana polls. "I want the young people of India, Gen Z, to understand this clearly. Because this is about your future. Your future is being destroyed. So it's important that you listen and you watch. I'm questioning the Election Commission and the democratic process in India. So I'm doing it with 100 per cent proof. We are pretty sure that a plan was put in motion to convert Congress's landslide victory (in Haryana) into a loss," he said. (ANI)