Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi attended a training camp for new MP Congress district presidents in Pachmarhi. He held a session to strengthen the party against the BJP, while leaders praised his 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar for voter awareness.

Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi interacted with party leaders from the Madhya Pradesh unit at Pachmarhi. Rahul Gandhi addressed the training camp for district/city presidents under the 'Organisation Creation Campaign' on Saturday and discussed other important issues.

Bhuria Hails 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria, speaking to reporters, hailed the Congress MPs' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, stating that it has created awareness among voters in the state. "The grassroots workers of Congress have to become aware; only then can we foil the BJP's 'vote chori' attempts...By taking out the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi created an awareness among the voters of Bihar," Bhuria told ANI.

'Sangathan Srijan' Training Camp

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi attended a training camp in Pachmarhi in Narmadapuram district for the newly appointed district presidents of the Madhya Pradesh Congress. Under the Sangathan Srijan Campaign, a 10-day training camp for appointed district presidents is underway, and on the seventh day of the camp, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived to attend.

The Congress leader would take a 3-hour-long session of the district presidents here and would discuss strengthening the party.

MP Congress Chief on Visit

Ahead of LoP's visit, MP Congress president Jitu Patwari told ANI, "As part of Sangathan Srijan campaign, new district presidents were appointed in the state and new innovations are taking place in strengthening the party. The party is organising training camps for leaders at the block, district, and state levels. Currently, a 10-day training of district presidents is underway, and Rahul Gandhi is arriving to attend a day of training camp in Pachmarhi. He will also spend the night here. The LoP is arriving on the seventh day of the training camp."

The Congress chief also highlighted that they would gather with the intent of bringing about historic change to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ideology. "There are about 25 sessions in a 10-day training camp, and Rahul Gandhi would take one session of around 3 hours. Rahul Gandhi will have a night stay, and there will be other engagements as well, which will be described later," he added.

When asked about the BJP targeting the LoP that amid Bihar election, he is visiting Madhya Pradesh, Patwari said that the LoP was directly coming from Bihar election and would fly back to Bihar only. He is arriving to take only one session because there is a Bihar election, otherwise he would have spent two to three days here. (ANI)