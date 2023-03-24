Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Fighting for the voice of India, says Rahul Gandhi after Parliament disqualification

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has finally reacted to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha and has said that he is fighting for the voice of India and is ready to pay any price for it. Issuing his first response, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and wrote, “I am fighting for the voice of India. I am ready to pay any price.”

    Fighting for the voice of India says Rahul Gandhi after Parliament disqualification gcw
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 6:03 PM IST

    Reacting to his disqualification as a member of parliament on Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he is "ready to pay any cost". The action was taken the day after he was found guilty of defamation for making a comment that was deemed to be offensive to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    After receiving a two-year prison term in a defamation case from 2019, the former Congress President was removed from the lower chamber of the Parliament on Friday.

    Also Read | 'BJP engaged in revenge politics against Rahul Gandhi...' Wayanad protests its MP's disqualification 

    His constituency in Wayanad, Kerala, was also declared vacant by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. A special election for the position may now be declared by the Election Commission. Gandhi will have one month to leave his Delhi government home.

    The 52-year-old was found guilty by a jury and given a two-year prison term in Gujarat on Thursday for remarks he made in 2019 linking the last name of Prime Minister Modi with those of two wanted businesspeople, noting how the "thieves" had the same last name.

    Also Read: Who is Purnesh Modi, whose complaint sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in jail?

    The court also granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal to a higher court. However, according the legislation, any MP who is convicted of a felony and given a prison term of at least two years is eligible to be removed.

    A person who receives a jail term of two years or more is prohibited from running for office "from the date of such conviction" and for a further six years after serving their sentence, according to the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

    Also Read: 'No change in Rahul Gandhi's conduct...' Surat court's 168-page verdict

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 6:03 PM IST
