AAP MP Raghav Chadha welcomed new Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan, expressing hope for a return to the leadership style of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The new Chairman, in turn, spoke on the power of Indian democracy.

Raghav Chadha's Poetic Welcome

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Monday warmly welcomed CP Radhakrishnan as the new Rajya Sabha Chairman. He said the people of Tiruppur must be feeling proud, adding that members hope the tradition and leadership style of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who viewed Parliament as a deliberative body, will be upheld. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha said, "Sir, on welcoming you today, I feel that after a long darkness, a shining sun has risen. I feel that a boat stuck in a swamp has come to the shore today, and after a chilling summer, a freezing monsoon has come today."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

My remarks in Parliament today, extending a warm welcome to Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan as he takes charge as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. pic.twitter.com/IZUNkepnOj — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 1, 2025

"The soil of Tiruppur must be smelling of pride today, the soil in which you were born, brought up and reached this position today based on your hard work, dedication, struggle, passion and public service. Since you took this post, we have all been hoping that Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's tradition and leadership will return to this settlement. Radhakrishnan used to say that parliament is not a legislative body but a deliberative body. He used to say, I belong to no party. That means I belong to all the parties," he said.

Chairman Radhakrishnan on Democracy and Duty

Meanwhile, earlier, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, CP Radhakrishnan, said that citizens look upto the parliament to guide the nation. Thanking members who felicitated him for presiding over the proceedings of the House for the first time since his election as Chairman in September, Radhakrishnan said that a person can rise from the humblest beginnings to high positions in public life only in a democracy.

"Citizens look up to the parliament, the highest forum of wisdom and collective judgment to guide the nation. Great Tamil saintly poet Thiruvalluvar teaches us: speak only words that are useful and meaningful, and avoid those that do not serve the interest of society," the Chairman said.

"As mentioned by many members, my humble journey from Tiruppur, the knitwear capital of India to New Delhi, the national capital of India. It's the remarkable power of our democracy. Only in democracy a person can rise from the humblest begining to high positions in public life.. This makes me more conscious of the duties and responsibilities of the chair. We all should be proud of India's democratic power and celebrate her as the mother of democracy," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)