Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha worked as a Blinkit delivery rider for a day, sharing a viral video of his experience. The initiative aims to highlight the daily challenges and poor working conditions faced by gig economy workers.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha recently stepped into the shoes of a quick-commerce delivery worker by becoming a Blinkit delivery rider for a day, sharing a teaser video of the experience that has gone viral on social media. In a short clip posted on his X account, Chadha can be seen swapping his formal attire for a Blinkit T-shirt and jacket, taking a delivery bag from a rider and riding pillion on a scooter as they make deliveries in urban neighbourhoods.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The video, which ends on a cliffhanger with the words “Stay tuned,” is captioned by Chadha: “Away from boardrooms, at the grassroots. I lived their day.” This phrase underscores the MP’s broader motive — to draw attention to the daily realities and challenges faced by gig economy workers, particularly those involved in delivery services.

Scroll to load tweet…

While the full context of what happens next in the video is yet to be released, the unusual sight of a sitting MP navigating deliveries has sparked widespread interest and conversation online. The clip shows Chadha accompanying the delivery partner as they stop at a store to collect items and then proceed to deliver them to a customer’s doorstep, highlighting the physical and logistical aspects of the job.

Chadha’s move comes against the backdrop of growing debate over gig worker welfare in India, which has gained traction following a recent viral video of a Blinkit delivery partner revealing that he earned just ₹763 after nearly 15 hours of work completing 28 deliveries. The graphic depiction of low pay, long working hours and minimal incentives triggered widespread public outrage and renewed scrutiny of gig economy labour practices.

The MP has used his platform in Parliament to criticise what he described as the “exploitative realities” of app-based work, tweeting that “Low pay, crushing targets, no job security, no dignity for gig workers” are symptomatic of deeper structural issues. He has called for fair wages, humane working hours, and basic social security protections for platform workers, arguing that India cannot build a digital economy “on the backs of underpaid, overworked human beings.”

Beyond the teaser, Chadha’s engagement with delivery workers has been ongoing: he previously hosted a Blinkit rider — identified as Thapliyal Ji from Uttarakhand — for lunch after the viral wage video brought attention to the hardships many workers endure. This meeting became a symbolic moment in the broader debate over labour rights within India’s gig economy.

Chadha’s ground-level experiment is being viewed as part of a broader effort to bridge the gap between policymakers and workers who power India’s rapidly expanding quick-commerce and delivery sectors. It also reflects increasing scrutiny from both the public and lawmakers on labour conditions, wages, and the need for clearer protections and regulatory frameworks for workers who often lack formal employment benefits.

As the teaser builds anticipation for a fuller video, it has already reignited the national conversation on gig workers’ rights, their contributions to the economy, and the reforms needed to ensure dignity and fairness in one of India’s fastest-growing job markets.