The RAF held a 'Deepa Kazhcha' lamp display at Sabarimala for the Mandala Pooja, which concludes the 41-day pilgrimage. The ceremonial 'Thanka Anki' procession, carrying the golden attire for Lord Ayyappa, also commenced its journey.

Mandala Pooja Festivities at Sabarimala

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) organised a Deepa Kazhcha, a beautiful lamp display, at Sabarimala Sannidhanam as part of the Mandala Pooja festivities on Saturday. The display was carried as a part of the Mandala Pooja festivities, which conclude the 41-day Mandala pilgrimage season at the Sabarimala temple.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

On the occasion of the Mandala Pooja, the idol of Lord Ayyappa will be adorned with the golden attire, marking a significant ritual of the pilgrimage season.

Lord Ayyappa, worshipped as a warrior deity, is revered for his devotion to Dharma. He is believed to be the son of Lord Shiva and the Mohini form of Lord Vishnu and is also known as Hariharaputra.

Sacred 'Thanka Anki' Procession

Earlier on Tuesday, the ceremonial procession carrying the golden attire, known as the Thanka Anki, for Lord Ayyappa commenced from the Aranmula Parthasarathy Temple, marking a vital ritual ahead of the Mandala Pooja at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam. The sacred journey of the Thanka Anki began at around 7 am, accompanied by devotees and temple officials. The procession signals the countdown to the Mandala Pooja.

The Thanka Anki, an exquisite golden attire, was donated by the late Chithira Thirunal Balarama Varma, the Maharaja of Travancore. The sacred ornament is transported in a specially decorated chariot as part of the traditional ritual.

As the procession moved along its customary route near the temple, a large number of devotees gathered to offer prayers and catch a glimpse of the sacred attire. Devotees were also seen receiving 'prasadam' provided by the pilgrims accompanying the procession.

Security and Pilgrim Management

Heavy police security was deployed to safeguard the golden chariot, pilgrims, and devotees throughout the journey, with measures in place to manage crowds and ensure smooth procession movement.

Authorities also expect a large turnout of pilgrims this year, based on trends from previous pilgrimage seasons.

Last year, over 32.50 lakh devotees visited the Sabarimala temple during the pilgrimage period. (ANI)