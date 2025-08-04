UP ATS arrested two youths for being part of a radical network called 'Reviving Islam' with links to Pakistan. They spread anti-national messages, promoted communal hate, and tried to influence Indian youth via social media.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (UP ATS) has arrested two men for spreading anti-India content and trying to radicalise youth through social media. The accused were found to be part of a group named 'Reviving Islam', which runs a WhatsApp network of more than 400 Pakistani members.

The two arrested individuals have been identified as:

Ajmal Ali from Amroha district in Uttar Pradesh

Osama Majeed Sheikh, also known as Majeed Sheikh, from Buldhana district in Maharashtra

Both had been communicating through platforms like Instagram and the encrypted messaging app Signal. They shared content promoting communal violence, anti-national views, and called for the establishment of Sharia law in India.

The 'Reviving Islam' group

The group 'Reviving Islam' was actively sharing extremist ideas, including:

Promoting anti-India narratives

Encouraging communal hatred

Supporting extremist Islamic ideologies

Sharing videos and writings of banned Islamic scholars and groups

Ajmal Ali reportedly connected with Osama Sheikh through a WhatsApp group and started collaborating to spread radical messages online. Osama was also found operating an Instagram page used to circulate anti-national propaganda.

UP ATS crackdown

Following surveillance and investigation, UP ATS conducted a coordinated operation:

Ajmal Ali was arrested from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh

Osama Sheikh was held in Buldhana, Maharashtra

Both were charged under sections 148/152 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Investigations are ongoing to identify and locate other members of the same radical group.

The UP ATS stated that both men tried to influence Indian youth, especially Muslims, by misusing religion to spread false narratives. They were glorifying Sharia law while condemning India's democratic system.

Their activity aimed to divide communities and incite violence in the name of religion, with a strong influence coming from Pakistani handlers.

More arrests likely

Authorities are now tracking other members of the 'Reviving Islam' network. The ATS has not ruled out more arrests in the coming days. They are also monitoring other social media platforms to prevent online radicalisation and anti-India conspiracies.

