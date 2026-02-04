Congress's Vijay Wadettiwar and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut have raised suspicions over the death of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, demanding a probe to reveal the truth. Sharad Pawar, however, has called it an accident.

Opposition Leaders Demand Probe

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Tuesday said that several questions are being raised regarding the demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and demanded that the truth behind the incident be brought before the public.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Wadettiwar said that although it is being described as an accident, doubts continue to persist. He stressed that the public confusion must be cleared. "Everyone says it was an accident, but many questions are still being raised about it. The truth regarding this matter must come to light. The confusion among the public should be cleared, and the truth should be revealed", he told the media. He added that transparency is essential in such a serious matter to maintain public trust and ensure accountability.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, expressing "suspicion" over Ajit Pawar's death, said the BJP had threatened the NCP chief with irrigation scam files after he expressed a desire for the merger, adding that the former Maharashtra Deputy CM "died mysteriously within 10 days."

"Questions will indeed be raised on the accident of Ajit Dada; questions should indeed be raised. The manner in which a leader like Ajit Pawar, a tall leader of Maharashtra, died in a plane crash, and the facts which are coming to light - it should be investigated. I think there is something dubious here. These questions are being raised by Ajit Dada's party. His death is suspicious," Sanjay Raut said.

Crash Investigation and Political Aftermath

Ajit Pawar, 66, died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight However, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has urged people not to politicise the death of his nephew Ajit Pawar, saying that the plane crash was an accident. attendant and two pilots. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has initiated a formal investigation into the accident that claimed the lives of Ajit Pawar and four others.

Afterwards, Sunetra Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party and widow of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, took oath as the state's Deputy Chief Minister at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. (ANI)