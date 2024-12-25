Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy responds after 20 days; Father says his condition is improving

The boy injured during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad regained consciousness after 20 days, confirmed his father, Bhaskar, on December 24. Bhaskar expressed gratitude for the support from Allu Arjun and the Telangana government, noting that the child's condition is improving.
 

Pushpa 2 stampede: Injured boy responds after 20 days; Father says his condition is improving anr
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 10:13 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

Hyderabad: The boy who was injured during the premiere of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad has regained consciousness after 20 days, his father confirmed on Tuesday (Dec 24). In a statement to the media, Bhaskar, the boy's father, expressed gratitude for the support they have received.

“The child responded after 20 days. He is improving. Allu Arjun and the Telangana government are supporting us,” said Bhaskar.

The tragic incident occurred on December 4, when Tollywood star Allu Arjun arrived at a screening of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre. The stampede resulted in the death of a young mother and left her son in critical condition.

Bhaskar mentioned that the child was removed from oxygen and ventilator support two days ago. Citing doctors, he noted that the boy's recovery will take time. The hospital reported that Sritej's vital signs remain stable without the need for oxygen or ventilatory support. Additionally, he is tolerating feeds through a nasogastric tube and has been free of fever for the past three days.

"His sensorium is similar with spontaneous eye opening and spontaneous limb movements but there is still no meaningful eye contact or recognition of family members," the health update read.

Bhaskar also mentioned that he received a DD for Rs 10 lakhs from Allu Arjun, and added that the production house of Pushpa and the state's Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy had also provided separate assistance. When asked why he was willing to withdraw his complaint, Bhaskar clarified that he had received support from Allu Arjun's staff from the second day and emphasized that there was no pressure on him to do so.

Following the stampede at Sandhya Theatre, the Hyderabad Police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Allu Arjun appeared before the police at the Chikkadpally police station on Tuesday. During the questioning, the police asked the actor if he was aware that authorities had denied permission for his visit to the theatre. They also inquired whether he knew about the tragic death of a woman in the stampede.

Congress MLA threatens 'Pushpa 2' star Allu Arjun, says 'won't allow your films to run in Telangana' (WATCH)

AAP's lie exposed? Delhi Govt says Mahila Samman & Sanjeevani Yojanas don't exist; BJP dubs Kejriwal 'fraud'

Uttar Pradesh: Ambulance carrying bodies of 3 Khalistani terrorists crashes in Rampur, no casualties

Delhi weather update: Dense fog engulfs national capital, flight and train operations hit

Who is Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the new Governor of Kerala?

Congress MLA threatens 'Pushpa 2' star Allu Arjun, says 'won't allow your films to run in Telangana' (WATCH)

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Greg Chappell hails Travis Head as 'best batter in the world'; here's why

Isha Ambani's Jewelry collection; Check diamond, emerald necklace

15 killed in Pakistan's late-night airstrikes in Afghanistan, Taliban vows retaliation

Himachal Pradesh Weather update: Heavy snowfall blankets Himachal, tourists face challenges; Read on

AAP's lie exposed? Delhi Govt says Mahila Samman & Sanjeevani Yojanas don't exist; BJP dubs Kejriwal 'fraud'

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

