Suvendu Adhikari is set to be sworn in as West Bengal's new CM after the BJP's historic victory in the 2026 polls. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and other senior BJP leaders have arrived in Kolkata to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday arrived in Kolkata to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal. On his arrival in West Bengal, CM Dhami received a warm welcome from BJP workers and the public. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the affection and respect shown to him by party workers and supporters during his visit to the state. Meanwhile, artists were seen performing Bengali folk songs at Brigade Parade Ground ahead of the swearing-in ceremony.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Historic Day' as BJP Forms First Government in Bengal

Speaking on the occasion, BJP Bihar State President Sanjay Saraogi termed the event historic, stating, "Today is a historic day for both the BJP and the people of Bengal. Suvendu Adhikari is set to take oath as Chief Minister, with NDA leaders, including Chief Ministers, Ministers, and the Prime Minister, present in Bengal. For the first time, a BJP government is being formed in the state, as the people have rejected an anti-people government. My congratulations to Suvendu Adhikari, under his leadership, Bengal will move forward."

BJP leaders on Friday extended their wishes to Suvendu Adhikari after he was named the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party in West Bengal and is poised to take the oath as the next Chief Minister of the State, following the party's victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of West Bengal's Legislative Party, is scheduled to take the oath of office as chief minister later today as the state moves into the BJP era of government. The BJP has won 207 seats in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 80 seats after ruling the state for 15 years.

The announcement was made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is serving as the Central Observer for the election of the legislative party leader, after chairing a party meeting in Kolkata a day earlier.

Adhikari's Key Victory Over Mamata Banerjee

Adhikari had contested from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, defeating outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Bhabanipur by a margin of over 15,000 votes, marking a major political development in the state. He expressed gratitude to BJP national president Nitin Nabin and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after being elected as the Leader of the Legislative Party in West Bengal.

Senior BJP Leaders Attend Ceremony

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrived in Kolkata to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Several senior BJP leaders are expected at the ceremony. (ANI)