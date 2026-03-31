Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla praised Purvanchal's vast contributions to India's cultural and spiritual identity at the 'Maati 9' festival. He highlighted 'maati' (soil) as a symbol of resilience and urged the youth to stay connected to their roots.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday addressed a gathering at the Purvanchal Mahotsav 'Maati 9', a festival celebrating the art, cuisine, tourism, and heritage of the Purvanchal region. He hailed Purvanchal for its immense contributions to India's cultural and spiritual identity, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Symbolism of 'Maati'

Centred on the theme "Maati" (Soil), the event honours the connection between the people of the region and their ancestral roots. The Speaker emphasised that "maati" of Purvanchal represents more than mere earth; it is a symbol of resilience, tradition, and a vibrant communal spirit. "The fragrance of our soil defines our identity," he remarked, stressing that festivals like Maati 9 are essential to ensuring that the youth remain anchored to their heritage even as they achieve global success.

Call for Cultural Preservation

Highlighting the imperative of cultural preservation, Om Birla underscored the importance of safeguarding local dialects, folk arts, and traditional cuisines. He noted that these elements do more than preserve history; they strengthen India's national fabric.

A Hub for Cultural Tourism

He identified Purvanchal as a burgeoning hub for cultural tourism, noting that the region's unique heritage can drive local entrepreneurship and sustainable economic growth.

Praise for the Purvanchali Diaspora

He praised the Purvanchali diaspora, noting that those living abroad continue to uphold the values of their homeland while contributing significantly to global progress. "Today, the people of Purvanchal have carved out a distinct identity for themselves, both within the country and across the world," Birla stated.

A Driving Force for the Nation

He noted that from the halls of Parliament to the grassroots of rural society, and from local villages to international stages, the talent and commitment of the Purvanchal people remain a driving force for the nation. (ANI)