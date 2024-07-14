Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Puri Jagannath temple's ‘Ratna Bhandar’ reopens after 46 years

    The Odisha government on Sunday unlocked the revered ‘Ratna Bhandar’ of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri after 46 years, the chief minister's office said. The treasury, housing invaluable ornaments and other valuables, was unlocked at 1:28 pm.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 14, 2024, 3:04 PM IST

    The Ratna Bhandar, treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Odisha's Puri, was reopened afternoon after 46 years on Sunday. The treasury, housing invaluable ornaments and other valuables, was unlocked at 1:28 pm during the auspicious 'Suba Bela' (good time), marking the beginning of an extensive inventory process.

    Members of an 11-member committee appointed by the Odisha government reopened the temple's hallowed treasury. Former Orissa High Court judge Biswanath Rath, chief administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Arabinda Padhee, ASI Superintendent DB Gadanayak, and a spokesman for Puri's titular monarch, Gajapati Maharaja, are among those who entered the treasury.

    Those who entered the Ratna Bhandar were Patjoshi Mohapatra, Bhandar Mekap, Chadhaukarana, and Deulikaran, four temple servants. In preparation for the reopening, special boxes were brought to the temple to shift the valuables to a temporary strong room.

    The Ratna Bhandar holds the precious ornaments of the sibling deities —- Jagannath, Subhadra and Balabhadra —- donated by devotees and erstwhile kings through centuries. It is separated into two chambers: Bhitara Bhandar, the inner room, and Bahara Bhandar, the outer chamber.

    The 12th-century shrine's outer chamber is occasionally opened for special events like the Suna Besha (golden clothing) rite during the yearly Rath Yatra, although an inventory of the treasure was last completed in 1978.

    As the committee members entered the treasure trove, there were also two teams of snake catchers at the temple. It is suspected that the Treasury contains snakes. The government has made the decision to create an electronic inventory of the assets in the Ratna Bhandar, complete with information on the items' weight and manufacturer.

    The process was greenlit by a high-level committee led by former Orissa High Court judge Justice Biswanath Rath. After receiving government approval, standard operating procedures (SOPs) were established to guide the inventory. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), led by its chief administrator, is overseeing the operation.

    Last Updated Jul 14, 2024, 4:44 PM IST
