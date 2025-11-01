The Punjab Vidhan Sabha will hold a special session on November 4, 2025, to mark Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th birth anniversary. Additionally, CM Bhagwant Mann announced statewide events, including Kirtan Darbars and light-and-sound shows.

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat has announced that a special meeting will be held to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the birth of Guru Tegh Bahadur. According to an official communication issued by Secretary (M. Secretariat) Sukhdev Singh Khehra, the Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha has called the special session in the Assembly premises to pay tribute to the revered Sikh Guru. The commemorative event will take place on November 4, 2025, at 11:00 am in the Committee Room, Vidhan Sabha Complex, Chandigarh. The letter, addressed to various ministers and senior officers, stated that the Punjab Governor, Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, DGP Punjab, senior bureaucrats, and officers of the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat have been invited to attend the ceremony. "Media arrangements for coverage have been finalised, and entry passes will be issued to journalists for the occasion. The event will highlight the life, sacrifice, and teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who made the supreme sacrifice to uphold the principles of freedom of faith and human rights," the statement read.

Legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Guru Tegh Bahadur, born in Amritsar in 1621 to Guru Hargobind and Mata Nanki, is remembered for his profound spiritual teachings and ultimate sacrifice. He laid down his life to uphold the principles of religious freedom and human dignity. Beyond the Sikh community, Guru Tegh Bahadur's teachings offer universal messages of courage, compassion, and unwavering commitment to justice. His martyrdom stands as a symbol of resistance against oppression, and his life continues to inspire the pursuit of peace, tolerance, and equality.

Statewide Commemorative Events

Recently, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, along with Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, attended a Kirtan Darbar organised by the Punjab government as part of a series of events to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that from November 1 to November 18, light-and-sound shows will take place across all districts of Punjab, showcasing the life and philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. The Chief Minister said that Kirtan darbars will be organised in towns and cities sanctified by Guru sahib's visits, and on November 18, a Kirtan Darbar will be held in Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir), followed by a Nagar Kirtan on November 19 in which hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits will participate. He said that on November 20, three Nagar Kirtans will be organised from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo), Faridkot, and Gurdaspur, adding that all four Nagar Kirtans will culminate at Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 22. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that from November 23 to 25, large-scale events will be held in Sri Anandpur Sahib.