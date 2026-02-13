An NIA court recorded evidence from a protected witness in the Punjab targeted killing case against 5 accused linked to Khalistani terror outfits. The case involves the 2016-17 murders of RSS and Hindu leaders. The trial is being monitored by the SC.

The Special NIA court on Friday recorded the evidence of prosecution witnesses in the Punjab targeted killing case against 5 accused allegedly linked with Khalistani terror outfits.

Case Background

The case pertains to the targeted killings of RSS and Hindu Leaders in Punjab in the years 2016 and 2017. The Supreme Court has transferred the case for hearing before the NIA court at New Delhi.

Court Proceedings

Additional Sessions Judge/NIA Prashant Sharma recorded the evidence of a protected witness cited by the NIA. Accused Hardeep Singh alias Shera, Raman Deep Singh alias Bagga, Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi, Manpreet Singh, and Amninder Singh were produced before the court in heavy security. They are accused in 8 cases of murder and attempted murder. There are total of 14 accused, who are facing allegations of murder, criminal conspiracy and offences under UAPA.

Advocate Jaspal Singh Manjpur alongwith Advocates Rahul Sahani and Sahil Warsi, appeared for the accused persons. He said the accused has been in custody since 2017.

Supreme Court Involvement and Bail Plea

The Supreme Court, during the hearing on the bail plea of Jagtar Singh Johal alias Jaggi, directed that the trial, pursuant to the order, has been conducted since February 4, and that the prosecution evidence has been recorded. Evidence of two protected witnesses has been recorded. The next date is February 16.

Details of Jagtar Singh Johal's Case

It is alleged that Johal, a UK citizen, travelled to Paris in 2013 and gave 3000 pounds to one Harminder Singh Mintu to purchase arms. His bail plea is pending before the Supreme Court, which has sought a report on evidence of protected witnesses by February 24. The bail hearing is on March 24 before the Supreme Court, advocate Manjpur said. (ANI)