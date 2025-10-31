A retired Chandigarh Police DSP, Dilsher Singh Chandel, allegedly shot AAP leader Nitin Nanda in the head at a wedding in Punjab's Rupnagar. The attack is believed to be over a land dispute. Nanda is in serious condition with a bullet in his skull.

A wedding ceremony in Agampur village under Sri Anandpur Sahib police station turned violent on Wednesday after a retired Chandigarh Police DSP allegedly opened fire with three shots at an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Nitin Nanda, from Anandpur Sahib. The accused has been identified as Dilsher Singh Chandel, a police official said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Victim in Serious Condition

After the firing incident, the victim was first taken to Civil Hospital, Anandpur Sahib, where doctors confirmed a bullet entry wound at the back of the head but no exit wound. "The patient was conscious and stable before being referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for further treatment," a doctor said.

Sources at PGI said Nitin remains in serious condition, as the bullet is still lodged in his skull.

Attempt to Murder Case Registered

"A case of attempt to murder has been registered under Sections 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 27, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act. Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the absconding accused", police said.

Land Dispute Alleged Motive

The case was registered on the basis of statements by Nitin and his brother Hari Kishan Nanda, who alleged that the attack stemmed from a long-standing land dispute. In FIR Hari Kishan, a resident of Holgarh village, told the police that his brother had paid Rs 1 crore to Dilsher Singh Chandel as an advance for a land deal. "However, Chandel neither returned the money nor transferred the property, and the matter is pending in court. Due to this dispute, he tried to eliminate my brother," he alleged.

Details of the Attack

Annadpur Sahib, DSP, Jashan Singh Mann said, "The victim, Nitin Nanda, was attending the wedding of a villager's daughter at Baba Vishwakarma Mandir in Agampur when the incident occurred. at around 2 pm, retired DSP Chandel allegedly fired at him from behind with a revolver. After the firing, they raised slogans and fled the spot through the rear exit of the temple."

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)