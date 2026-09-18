Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence in Amritsar busts two drug smuggling modules. One operative was arrested with 10kg heroin. In another case, four accused were nabbed with 27kg heroin, a foreign-made pistol and three cartridges.

Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence unit in Amritsar has busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling module and apprehended a key operative, recovering 10 kg of heroin, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab said.

Investigation Reveals Foreign Links

Sharing details of the operation, DGP Punjab said that preliminary investigation revealed the accused was allegedly in contact with a foreign-based smuggler and was receiving heroin consignments for further supply.

In a post on X, the DGP said, "In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence #Amritsar busts a cross-border narcotics smuggling module, apprehends one key operative, and recovers 10 kg heroin."

The DGP further said that an FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, and further investigation is underway to establish the complete network involved in the smuggling operation. "Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused was allegedly in contact with a foreign-based smuggler and was receiving heroin consignments for further supply as directed. An FIR has been registered at PS State Special Operation Cell (#SSOC), Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to establish the complete forward and backward linkages, identify other persons involved and dismantle the wider cross-border narcotics smuggling network," DGP said.

The Punjab Police chief said the force remains committed to taking strict action against cross-border smuggling, drug trafficking and organised criminal networks. "@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to maintaining strict vigil against cross-border smuggling and taking decisive action against drug trafficking and organised criminal networks," DGP added.

Second Cross-Border Module Foiled

Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence wing in Amritsar foiled a cross-border smuggling module and arrested four accused, recovering 27 kg of heroin, a sophisticated foreign-made .30 bore PX5 pistol and three cartridges, in what the DGP Punjab Police described as a breakthrough against narcotics and illegal arms smuggling on his X account.

According to the Punjab Police, preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were operating in coordination with a Dubai-based operative and cross-border smugglers, and were supplying the recovered contraband further on his instructions. (ANI)