Bihar BJP President Sanjay Sarawgi donated Rs 51 lakh to the CM's Relief Fund to assist flood victims. CM Samrat Chaudhary accepted the cheque. Meanwhile, BJP's National President detailed the ongoing relief efforts for the severe floods.

BJP State President Sanjay Sarawgi on Friday contributed Rs 51 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bihar. At the 'Sankalp' auditorium located at the Lok Sevak Awas, BJP State President Sanjay Sarawgi met Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and handed over a cheque for Rs 51 lakh. Expressing his gratitude to BJP State President Sanjay Sarawgi, the Chief Minister stated that this amount would be utilised to assist needy people during times of disaster and difficult circumstances in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was present on this occasion.

BJP National President on Flood Relief Efforts

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin expressed deep concern over the severe flood situation in Bihar, highlighting the prompt action taken by the state government, the support extended by the Centre, and his personal contribution. Nabin stated that all possible assistance is being provided to the affected families through financial aid, relief camps, and assessment of crop damage, and that the entire government stands firmly with the people during this crisis.

Comprehensive Relief Measures in Place

Nabin said that the situation in the state is being continuously monitored and that the government is working with full promptness to ensure timely relief and necessary assistance reach the affected people. The National President stated that proper arrangements have been made in the affected areas for relief camps, community kitchens, medical facilities, and fodder for livestock. NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) teams have been deployed with full preparedness for rescue operations, while the process of assessing crop damage and providing necessary assistance to farmers is also underway.

Flood Impact Across 15 Districts

According to the Disaster Management Department, floods have impacted 49.67 lakh people across 15 districts of Bihar. The affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Buxar, Samastipur, Munger, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Purnea, Madhepura and Araria.