Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepted Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar's resignation, asserting zero tolerance for corruption. The move follows the suicide of an official who was allegedly tortured by Bhullar. An FIR has been filed against the ex-minister.

CM Mann Vows 'Zero Tolerance for Corruption'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Sunday, following the resignation of Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, asserted that his government has zero tolerance for corruption. The AAP leader said, "We have zero tolerance for corruption, and it's not our first case. Our party has taken such action before, even in Delhi. So, if someone does something wrong and forces someone to take their own life, it's a matter of investigation. But whether it's our minister or anyone else, the law is the same for everyone. The law is taking its course."

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On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Mann accepted Bhullar's resignation, following the political uproar triggered by a controversy involving Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, a District Manager in the Punjab Warehouse Corporation, Amritsar, who was allegedly tortured by Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, due to which he committed suicide.

Victim's Family Demands Justice

Earlier today, Gagandeep Singh Randhawa's wife, Upinder Kaur, demanded justice for her deceased husband, saying his "postmortem and last rites" will be conducted only after justice is served. Accusing Bhullar of torturing her husband, Kaur alleged on Sunday that the former Transport Minister had tortured my husband a lot. "My husband was made so helpless that he took his own life...He was told that his family, his children, would be finished off, and gangsters would be put after him. He was tortured a lot on 13th March at his office. On Saturday morning, yesterday, he took his own life. I have 3 young children. I have a mother-in-law. All of us demand justice. Make arrests."

"Postmortem and last rites will be conducted only after that...I want justice and nothing else. After he came back on 13th March, he had told me everything...He had even made a complaint to his department. They only kept giving him assurances, but nothing happened... FIR was not registered initially under the government's pressure... This was all done because a tender was not passed. It was being implied that my husband was not passing it deliberately...I fear for my life; security should be provided to my children and me...If anything happens to us, this Government would be responsible for it..." Kaur said

FIR Filed Against Ex-Minister

The Punjab Police, meanwhile, registered an FIR naming former Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in connection with the suicide case, officials said. Bhullar's father, Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his PA, Dilbagh Singh, have also been booked in the case, they further said.

Impartial Inquiry Ordered

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the CM has directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter and has asserted that "no negligence of any kind will be tolerated". (ANI)