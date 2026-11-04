An unexpected rejection of a candidate after 4 interview rounds & before a final assessment has sparked online discussions about exhausting recruitment processes. This incident highlights the significant time & emotional investment applicants make without guaranteed outcomes.

A job seeker's frustrating recruitment experience has sparked an online discussion about lengthy hiring procedures, after the candidate reportedly cleared four interview rounds only to face rejection before a final three-hour assessment. The individual described the experience as a "horrific process", highlighting the time and effort candidates often invest in recruitment procedures without receiving a job offer.

The experience was shared on Reddit, where job seekers frequently discuss difficult interviews, prolonged hiring timelines and disappointing recruitment outcomes. The candidate had progressed through multiple stages of the selection process, including interviews with senior executives, raising expectations of potentially securing the position.

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After successfully completing the interview rounds, the applicant had also prepared extensively for the next stage, which involved a three-hour test. However, the recruitment process took an unexpected turn when the candidate was rejected before getting the opportunity to complete the assessment.

The rejection reportedly left the applicant disappointed, particularly after the time spent preparing for the different stages. Having made it through four rounds, the candidate had reason to believe the application was progressing towards a final decision.

The incident has brought attention to concerns surrounding lengthy recruitment procedures and the way companies communicate with prospective employees. For job seekers, multiple interview rounds can involve considerable preparation, time away from existing work and emotional investment. An unexpected rejection after several stages can therefore be particularly discouraging.

The discussion also reflects a broader frustration among applicants who feel that some organisations make candidates undergo extensive evaluations without providing sufficient clarity about the selection process.

Meanwhile, another job seeker shared a separate experience involving a director-level interview at a non-banking financial company (NBFC). The candidate reportedly waited for an HR update beyond the promised timeline, raising questions about communication gaps during recruitment.

Both experiences have renewed discussions about transparency, candidate experience and the need for employers to make hiring procedures more efficient and considerate.